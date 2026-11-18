(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





SYDNEY, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last summer, a report from the Tourism and Transport Forum (TTF) shows that among all those planning holidays, over half of Australians (59%) looked to travel locally and interstate. Aussies continue to explore their own backyard, from coastal and regional trips to camping sites. To help families get a wonderful camping experience this summer, Jackery is rolling out its Black Friday sale this 19-30 November, its biggest sale of the year. Offers are up to over 50% off on select solar generators and portable power stations. Acknowledged by Frost & Sullivan as the "The World's No.1 Solar Generator Brand, by Volume & Revenue" and "The Most Trusted Safety-First Solar Generator Brand,” Jackery stays committed in making reliable portable power more accessible to households, travellers and anyone looking for peace of mind at a time of outages and off-grid travel. Whether it's powering a campsite, a caravan, a remote worksite or backup power supply for the home, there's a solar generator and power station suitable for every need. Must-grab Jackery Black Friday deals

Product BFCM Offer Info Explorer 1000 V2

Now $699,

Originally $799

The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is built for life on the go. Weighing just 10.8 kg and featuring a compact, foldable handle, it's lighter and easier to carry. Designed for convenience, it fits neatly in the rear compartment, ready for any adventure or backup power need. Solar Generator 1000 V2 + SolarSaga 100W bundle

Now $949,

Originally $1,299 Solar Generator 1000 Plus + SolarSaga 200W bundle

Now $1,299,

Originally $2,999

With unparalleled output, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Plus is the top choice for similar-level portable power stations. Being versatile and expandable in capacity, it's the all-in-one portable power station to power your life.

Solar Generator 1000 Plus + SolarSaga 100W bundle

Now $1,199,

Originally $2,499 Solar Generator 1500 Ultra + SolarSaga 200W bundle

Now $1,949,

Originally $3,299

The Solar Generator 1500 Ultra is IP65-rated dustproof and waterproof, level 9 seismic shockproof, and one-meter drop-resistant, ensuring durability and reliability in the harshest conditions.



As Australians grow their love for the outdoors and start planning summer escapes, the Black Friday sale is the opportunity to be prepared before the busy season begins.

The sale runs from 19-30 November. For more information and to grab great deals on solar generators, visit au.jackery.com/pages/black-friday.

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a global leader in innovative solar powered generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products - from compact 288Wh units to essential home backup systems offering 12kWh energy storage - Jackery is recognised by Frost & Sullivan as the "The World's No.1 Solar Generator Brand, by Volume & Revenue" and "The Most Trusted Safety-First Solar Generator Brand.” With a growing presence in Australia, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions tailored to the way Australians live, work, and explore - prioritising convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews globally, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, follow Jackery Australia on Facebook and Instagram.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at