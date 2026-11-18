PixAI × Jashin-chan Collab Event Now Live | "Jashin-chan-roid P: Yunomae Arc" Full Experience Available

PixAI and "Dropkick on My Devil!" Launch AI Chat Experience With Jashin-chan

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PixAI, the AI anime creation platform operated by Mewtant Inc., has launched "Jashin-chan-roid P (AI Jashin-chan Chat)," a collaboration with the TV anime Dropkick on My Devil! Browser-based interface lets fans talk freely with a "Digital Jashin-chan" in a story set in Yunomae, Kumamoto. The first 10 conversations are free.In the story, players visit Yunomae, Kumamoto, for the "Super Jashin-chan Exhibition!" and accidentally trap a tourist-outfit Jashin-chan inside their smartphone. From there, they chat with her freely or choose from preset options. Her reactions and affection level change with what the player says, so every playthrough unfolds differently. The first chapter, set in Yunomae, takes about 30 to 90 minutes and lets players collect stamps at five real local landmarks. It is linked to the exhibition at the Yunomae Manga Museum, which runs through January.PixAI supported the production, from creating Jashin-chan as a dedicated on-model character to the animated opening video, which was made with PixAI's Tsubaki.3 creation tool and its image-to-video feature.To celebrate the launch, PixAI and the official 'Dropkick on My Devil!' account are running an X campaign with 150,000 yen in Amazon gift cards. To enter, fans can follow @PixAI_Official and @jashinchan_PJ, then like and repost the campaign post by December 6, 2026.About PixAIPixAI is an anime-style AI art platform. Powered by its proprietary image foundation model Tsubaki.3. Since launching in October 2022, PixAI has grown to more than 16 million registered users worldwide, with strong communities in Japan, Korea, North America, and Taiwan. Beyond the Tsubaki model series, PixAI offers Mio.2, a conversational AI creation agent, PixAI Edit Pro, a natural-language image editing model, and PixAI Studio, a node-based creative workspace connecting image, video, text, and audio generation and editing.

Alison Long

Mewtant inc.

...

PixAI × Jashin-chan Collab OP

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PixAI and "Dropkick on My Devil!" Launch AI Chat Experience With Jashin-chan, First 10 Conversations Free News Provided By Mewtant inc. November 18, 2026, 20:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.