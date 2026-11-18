Search Atlas / Key word(s): Retail

Bubba Goodcrumb Black Friday Sale: 30% Off Sitewide Through Cyber Monday

18.11.2026 / 21:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LAS VEGAS, NV - November 18, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Bubba Goodcrumb, the Las Vegas sourdough brand behind the Classic Bubba Starter and the Bubba's Babies sourdough plush, will hold its Black Friday sale with 30% off sitewide from November 21 through the end of Cyber Monday, November 30, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. On December 1 the discount drops to 20% sitewide, so shoppers who order before the Cyber Monday deadline keep an extra 10% off. The savings apply automatically at BubbaGoodcrumb, with no promotional code required. Black Friday Prices Through Cyber Monday During the sale, the Classic Bubba Starter is $14.00, down from $20. A single Bubba's Baby sourdough boule plush is $24.49, down from $34.99. Bundles carry the same 30% off:

Two Babies: $41.99

One Baby plus one Classic Starter: $34.99 Three Babies plus one Classic Starter: $69.99 US economy shipping is free on orders of $30 or more after discounts, so every bundle ships free during the sale. What Changes on December 1 When Cyber Monday ends at 11:59 p.m. Pacific on November 30, the sitewide discount moves from 30% to 20%. The Classic Bubba Starter will be $16.00, a single Baby $27.99, Two Babies $47.98, a Baby plus Starter $39.99, and Three Babies plus a Starter $79.99. Ordering by the Cyber Monday deadline is the way to get the deepest discount of the season. Which Gift Fits Who

For someone who wants to start baking: the Classic Bubba Starter. It is a real, established sourdough culture, so they skip the weeks of trial and error that come with starting one from scratch.

For the bread lover who does not bake: a Bubba's Baby, a soft, huggable plush shaped like a golden sourdough boule, about nine inches across.

For a household of bread fans: the Two Babies bundle at $41.99, so two people on the list are covered at once. For the baker who deserves a mascot: the Baby plus Starter bundle at $34.99, or Three Babies plus a Starter at $69.99 for a whole family. How the Classic Bubba Starter Works The Classic Bubba Starter is a dehydrated sourdough culture made in Las Vegas. Because it is dried, it ships shelf-stable across the United States without refrigeration. At home it comes back to life over a few days of feeding with flour and water, following the step-by-step guide included with every order. Once active, it can be kept going for as long as the baker keeps feeding it. Bubba Goodcrumb also publishes free make-ahead holiday recipes built around sourdough starter and discard, including overnight cinnamon rolls with orange-vanilla glaze, cranberry orange discard scones, gingerbread waffles and a night-before vanilla French toast bake, at BubbaGoodcrumb/recipes, plus short how-to videos on feeding, storing and reviving a starter. How to Order All orders are placed at BubbaGoodcrumb. The sale price appears automatically in the cart, with no code to remember. Orders ship nationwide by USPS and UPS to all 50 states and DC, with tracking on every order. Bubba Goodcrumb does not promise specific holiday arrival dates, so gift shoppers are encouraged to order early in the sale. About Bubba Goodcrumb Bubba Goodcrumb is a Las Vegas artisan sourdough brand founded by Bernadette Valer. It makes the Classic Bubba Starter, a dehydrated sourdough culture shipped nationwide, and Bubba's Babies sourdough plush, and shares practical baking guidance through its blog, recipes and video library. Learn more at BubbaGoodcrumb. Media contact:

Bernadette Valer

702-217-9068

News Source: Search Atlas

18.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

