MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENCINITAS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has recognized REE Medical with a 2026 HIRE Vets Medallion Gold Award for its commitment to recruiting, hiring and retaining America's Veterans. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Award Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire and retain Veterans.

"Receiving the HIRE Vets Medallion Gold Award is an honor and a reflection of our commitment to the Veteran community," said Patrick Schneider, CEO of REE Medical. "Veterans are at the heart of everything we do and we're proud to create meaningful career opportunities for those who have served, and to build a team that understands the unique experiences of the Veterans we support every day. Having Veterans serve fellow Veterans is an important part of who we are."

REE Medical joins 772 other companies from 47 states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, who have shown a commitment to hiring Veterans, as well as ensuring they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

Recipients of the 2026 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and Veteran integration assistance criteria, including Veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of Veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for Veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for Veterans. Nearly 2,300 employers have earned a total of 6,143 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards since 2019.

About REE Medical

REE Medical is a neutral, third-party medical evidence coordination company. We connect Veterans with licensed, independent medical providers who prepare accurate and thorough medical documentation, including Disability Benefits Questionnaires, to strengthen our customers' VA disability claims. We charge a transparent flat fee with no commissions or percentages. Learn more at reemedical.com.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining Veterans. The 2027 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2027. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov.

CONTACT: Media Contact Sally Schiffbauer...