MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The National Forest Foundation shares where to go, how to get a permit, and what to know before heading into the woods.

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Christmas tree felling season gets underway, the National Forest Foundation (NFF) invites families and friends to explore a holiday tradition rooted in America's National Forests: finding and cutting your own tree.

With a permit and a little planning, visitors can turn their search into a seasonal adventure for the whole family. The first step is to choose a participating forest, review its cutting rules, and purchase a permit.

Christmas tree cutting: The quick facts



Where can you go? More than 80 National Forests and Grasslands across the country offer Christmas tree cutting opportunities this season.

What does it cost? Permit prices vary by forest and tree size, ranging from $5 to $20.

When can you cut? Cutting season begins as early as October 8 and extends through January 6. Dates vary by forest and ranger district. Have a fourth grader? Fourth graders with an Every Kid Outdoors pass are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit at participating National Forests.

Six tips for a successful tree cutting



Measure and plan before you go. Check the height and width of the space where your tree will stand and decide how you'll transport it home.

Follow National Forest rules. Permitted species, tree sizes, stump heights and cutting areas vary. Bring your printed permit and cutting area map.

Check conditions before leaving. Review weather, road closures and forest alerts. Roads may be snowy or unplowed, and cell service may be unavailable.

Pack for the outing. Bring a handsaw, gloves, measuring tape, tarp and rope or straps, along with warm layers, food, water, and emergency supplies. Don't forget the cocoa thermos for a festive touch!

Choose carefully and cut low. Follow local guidance for selecting a tree and stump height. Take the whole tree - never cut only the top off a larger one. Head home with your tree and your memories. Secure the tree for transport, leave the forest before dark, and pack out all trash.

Which tree is your tree?

Part of the fun is getting to know your local trees! Balsam fir is known for its fragrant, dark green needles, Douglas-fir brings a sweet evergreen scent, and Subalpine fir has soft, blue-green needles and branches well suited to ornaments. Explore NFF's guide The Firs: The Best Christmas Trees before choosing yours.

Visit to learn more and obtain permits.

Bonus: 2026 Christmas Tree Harvest challenge

Add a digital keepsake to your holiday tradition through the 2026 Christmas Tree Harvest challenge on the National Forests and Grasslands Passport App. To learn more visit the 2026 Christmas Tree Harvest page.

About the National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation (NFF) believes in a world where caring for forests is second nature. As the official nonprofit partner of the U.S. Forest Service, NFF works to reduce wildfire risk, restore land and watersheds, and improve recreation access across America's 193 million acres of National Forests and Grasslands. NFF's work is national in scope, local in practice, and generational in impact.





Photo credit: U.S. Forest Service

Contact Info



Catherine Cody

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+1 214-676-9063