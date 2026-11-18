Nomz Bistline, featured in Netflix's Trust Me: The False Prophet, joins Julie Lokun and Mika Altidor on Get Obsessed to share her journey of escaping the FLDS, reclaiming her freedom, and rebuilding her life on her own terms.

Bistline discusses coercive control, marriage to Sam Bateman, and finding her own voice with Julie Lokun and Mika Altidor.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Naomi“Nomz” Bistline, featured in Netflix's four-part documentary series Trust Me: The False Prophet, joins Julie Lokun and Mika Altidor on Get Obsessed: With Living Your Best Life to discuss growing up in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), navigating a highly restrictive religious environment, and the work of building a life she can choose for herself.The episode is available now. Bistline speaks about the beliefs she was raised with, her family's separation, and why questioning the world around her once felt dangerous. Through her experiences, she offers listeners a perspective on identity, personal growth, and the importance of discovering one's own voice.Her story is also featured in Netflix's Trust Me: The False Prophet, which explores life within a religious community and the personal experiences of individuals whose lives were shaped by its teachings and leadership. The documentary features cult psychology expert Dr. Christine Marie and filmmaker Tolga Katas, alongside stories from individuals like Bistline. Her appearance on Get Obsessed provides another opportunity to hear her experiences in her own words.“I was always secretly curious,” Bistline says. She recalls writing imagined stories in notebooks as a child, even though expressing her creativity was discouraged. That imagination, she explains, helped her navigate some of the most difficult periods of her life.Bistline describes growing up in an environment where personal choices were often influenced by religious expectations and longstanding traditions. She discusses the challenges of developing an independent identity while balancing the beliefs she had known since childhood. Looking back, she explains how those experiences shaped her understanding of trust, personal responsibility, and the importance of making decisions for herself.The conversation also explores the emotional challenges of questioning lifelong beliefs and finding a new sense of purpose. Bistline reflects on the gradual process of discovering different perspectives, building confidence, and embracing opportunities that once seemed out of reach. Her experiences highlight the importance of personal growth and learning to navigate major life changes.Her journey toward independence also includes developing meaningful relationships with people who encouraged her personal growth. Among them is Dr. Christine Marie, who is featured in Netflix's Trust Me: The False Prophet. Bistline discusses how their relationship evolved over time and how learning to trust others became an important part of building a new life.Books became part of that change. Bistline says she read more than 300 books during a transformative period in her life, exploring subjects beyond the reading she had previously been allowed to pursue. Literature introduced her to different perspectives and encouraged her growing curiosity about the world. Reading also became an important outlet for reflection, imagination, and self-discovery.Today, Bistline, who also goes by Nomzia, is studying psychology and writing music. Her official music video for“Survive” is now available on YouTube. The song explores survival and self-forgiveness, echoing her reflections on Get Obsessed about finding her voice and learning to move forward. During the interview, she also discusses discovering music as another way to express herself and share her experiences.Bistline's appearance on Get Obsessed offers a personal perspective beyond the experiences documented in Netflix's Trust Me: The False Prophet. Through her story, she explores what it means to question lifelong beliefs, reclaim independence, and begin making decisions about her own future. Her conversation with Lokun and Altidor highlights how curiosity, creativity, and meaningful relationships can help people navigate change and discover new possibilities.Listen to the full Get Obsessed episodeAbout Get ObsessedHosted by Julie Lokun and Mika Altidor, Get Obsessed: With Living Your Best Life features conversations about personal growth, lived experience, and the passions that shape people's lives.Media contact: Conner Tighe | The Mediacasters...

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Nomz Bistline, Star of Netflix Documentary Trust Me: The False Prophet Shares the Secrets of Her Life in the FLDS News Provided By Julie Lokun Consulting November 18, 2026, 20:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Religion



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