MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Award-winning study highlights how real-time, faculty-led learning opportunities improve student achievement and persistence in online courses.

- Dr. Mingzhen Bao, Associate Dean, Foundational Studies at UAGCTUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- [Tucson, AZ, November 18, 2026] - Four researchers from the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) have received the 2026 Research Award from the Association for Distance Education and Independent Learning (ADEIL) for their study examining how real-time, faculty-led learning opportunities can strengthen student success in online higher education.Dr. Mingzhen Bao, Dr. Hazar Shehadeh, Dr. Jennifer Robinson, and Dr. Allison Rief were recognized for their study, From Pilot to Practice: Scaling Centralized Synchronous Learning Across General Education to Advance Student Success. The ADEIL Research Award honors outstanding scholarship that advances innovation and best practices in distance education.Published in Ubiquitous Learning: An International Journal, the study analyzed more than 105,000 student data points across 13 general education courses. Students who participated in live, faculty-led sessions achieved a 95.6% course pass rate, compared with 77.8% among nonparticipants, and an 86% next-course persistence rate, compared with 71% among nonparticipants. The findings were especially promising for academically at-potential students, who demonstrated substantial improvements in course success.“The future of online education is not about choosing between flexibility and connection, but about bringing the best of both together,” said Dr. Mingzhen Bao, Associate Dean of the Division of Foundational Studies at UAGC.“Our research highlights how centralized, faculty-led live learning can serve as a scalable complement to asynchronous courses, creating additional opportunities for student engagement and success, particularly for those facing academic challenges. By intentionally integrating these learning experiences, we can strengthen student support while preserving the flexibility and accessibility that are essential to online education.”The research examined UAGC's Centralized Synchronous Learning (CSL) model, which integrates real-time, faculty-led sessions into asynchronous online courses. The findings provide measurable evidence of the model's potential to improve academic outcomes, support student persistence, and expand opportunities for student success.This national recognition underscores the UAGC's commitment to evidence-based innovation and student-centered learning while offering valuable insights for institutions seeking to improve outcomes in online education.Read the full study: From Pilot to Practice: Scaling Centralized Synchronous Learning Across General Education to Advance Student Success.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.

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University of Arizona Global Campus Researchers Receive ADEIL Research Award for Advancing Online Student Success News Provided By The University of Arizona Global Campus November 18, 2026, 20:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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