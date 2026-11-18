2026 Entrepreneur of the year award

Award recognizes decades of entrepreneurship, medical technology innovation, and the development of companies advancing healthcare.

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Turner Imaging Systems announces that its founder, Dr. D. Clark Turner, has been named the 2026 Entrepreneur of the Year by BioUtah, Utah's life sciences trade association, which represents the interests of more than 1,600 life sciences companies statewide. The award recognizes Dr. Turner's contributions to the medical technology industry through innovative product development and the successful founding and commercialization of multiple healthcare companies. Dr. Turner was recognized at the Utah Life Sciences Summit on November 11 in Salt Lake City.

Dr. Turner's entrepreneurial journey began with founding Aribex, where he developed the NOMAD handheld dental X-ray system. This breakthrough technology introduced a new level of portability to dental imaging and helped establish the foundation for future advancements in compact, battery-powered X-ray systems. Aribex was subsequently acquired by KaVo, a division of Danaher.

Building on that success, Dr. Turner established Turner Innovations, an organization focused on developing and commercializing emerging medical technologies. Its portfolio includes Turner Imaging Systems, Turner MedTech, and Valkyrie Bioscience, each addressing distinct opportunities within medical technology.

Turner Imaging Systems develops innovative portable X-ray solutions designed to bring advanced imaging capabilities closer to the point of care. Its flagship SMART-C® mini C-arm is a portable 16-pound, battery-powered fluoroscopic imaging system for use across orthopedics, sports medicine, and military medicine. The company's ENDURO® DR digital radiography systems further expand its portable imaging portfolio with versatile solutions for clinical and mobile applications.

Turner MedTech provides medical device contract manufacturing and product development services, helping healthcare innovators bring new technologies from concept to production.

Valkyrie BioScience is committed to transforming how dentists diagnose and treat patients - through chairside 3-D tomosynthesis and Intelligent ImagingTM. Valkyrie builds tools that clarify diagnostics, streamline workflows, and help dentists make more confident, informed clinical decisions.

Dr. Turner holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry and a PhD in analytical chemistry from Brigham Young University. He holds 15 U.S. patents and has authored more than 20 technical papers. He received the Utah Governor's Medal for Science and Technology in 2011 and served on the Presidents Board at Utah Valley University, where he also founded the D. Clark and Pam Turner Endowment for Engaged Learning in STEM (TEELS) to support undergraduate students conducting research in STEM disciplines. Through his work across these companies, Dr. Turner has established a legacy of improving healthcare through medical innovation, entrepreneurship, and practical solutions.



Julia Pikunas

Turner Imaging Systems

+1 8668702022

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Turner Imaging Systems Founder Dr. D. Clark Turner Named BioUtah's 2026 Entrepreneur of the Year News Provided By Turner Imaging Systems November 18, 2026, 20:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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