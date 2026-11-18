Tatiana Turner

The founder of Urban Social Services and Advocacy brings community advocacy and practical support together for Los Angeles residents rebuilding their lives

- Tatiana TurnerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tatiana Turner started Urban Social Services and Advocacy (USSA ) because she saw people being asked to rebuild their lives without the resources to do it. She wanted to help them find housing, overcome barriers and have a real opportunity to move forward.Turner's background spans audiovisual production, live events and community organizing. Alongside her professional work, she has advocated for access to housing, employment, healthcare and reentry services in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Through USSA, she has made that commitment the focus of an organization serving people facing homelessness, returning from incarceration or struggling to secure stable housing.“I founded Urban Social Services and Advocacy because I saw how many people were being expected to rebuild their lives without access to the housing, resources, and support they needed to succeed,” said Turner, USSA's founder and executive director.Her vision for USSA extends beyond a referral or a temporary solution. The organization brings housing and individualized support together, helping participants work toward the stability and independence Turner wants them to have.That can mean help obtaining identification, finding housing, applying for benefits, connecting with healthcare or preparing for employment. USSA works with participants on their individual housing plans and coordinates referrals when specialized services are needed.Its current work includes emergency, interim and supportive housing, housing navigation, case management, peer support and reentry assistance. Its primary service area is Los Angeles County, including Long Beach, Gardena and the South Bay.“Our work is about giving people a real opportunity to move forward with dignity, regardless of where they have been or what challenges they have faced,” Turner said.USSA welcomes inquiries from people seeking assistance and from organizations and property owners interested in expanding access to housing and support. Visit socialserviceadvocacy/contact-us/ or email.... Eligibility, fees and availability vary by program; some housing placements require an authorized referral.About Urban Social Services and AdvocacyUrban Social Services and Advocacy supports individuals and families facing housing instability, justice-system involvement and barriers to essential services. Its Los Angeles County work combines housing assistance, individualized support, advocacy and reentry services. Learn more at socialserviceadvocacy.

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Tatiana Turner Builds Pathways to Housing and Independence Through USSA News Provided By Relations November 18, 2026, 20:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, U.S. Politics



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