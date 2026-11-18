Yadgir Court Sentences Two Officials for MGNREGA Fund Misappropriation

Yadgir (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI): A court in Yadgir sentenced two persons to imprisonment and imposed fines in a case involving the alleged misappropriation of 13.57 lakh in government funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The case relates to alleged financial irregularities at Hemanur Gram Panchayat in Surpur taluk, where funds were reportedly misappropriated without executing works or maintaining mandatory records, including muster rolls, measurement books and cash books. The Lokayukta Police registered the case on January 1, 2013.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Marulasiddaradhya, after examining the evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, sentenced the second accused, Devanagowda Nidugundi, former president of Hemanur Gram Panchayat, to three years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000. The third accused, Siddappa of Hemanur, was sentenced to one year of imprisonment and fined Rs 2,000. The verdict was delivered on November 13. The first accused, PDO Manappa Kongandikar, and the fourth accused, Raja Ramappa Nayak, died during the pendency of the case. Special Public Prosecutor Vishwanath Ubale represented the Karnataka Lokayukta, while Lokayukta police personnel assisted in producing witnesses before the court.

Meanwhile, in a shocking incident of brutality, a 45-year-old ragpicker sustained critical burn injuries after two unidentified miscreants allegedly tied his hands and legs and set him on fire by pouring petrol over him in Bengaluru's Girinagar area early on Wednesday morning. According to officials, the gruesome attack took place between 5:00 AM and 6:00 AM on November 18 at Eranna Gutte in Girinagar. The victim has been identified as Syed Haji, son of Syed Mohammad. Police said Haji was previously a resident of Padarayanapura, though his current residential address remains unknown, as he had been roaming around the Girinagar and Byatarayanapura localities. Preliminary police investigations reveal that the two unknown assailants bound the victim's hands and legs using cloth before dousing him with petrol and setting him ablaze. (ANI)