

Freedom Broker maintains a 'Buy' rating and a $293 price target on TTWO stock.

GTA VI officially became playable in New Zealand earlier today, 13 years after its predecessor GTA V was released. The game launches globally on Thursday for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) jumped on Wednesday after Grand Theft Auto VI garnered overwhelmingly positive reception in early reviews, prompting Freedom Broker to hail the 13-year wait as worth it for gamers and investors alike.

Freedom Broker noted that Rockstar Games' long-awaited title has become tied for the highest-rated video game of all time, matching 1998's The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The Metacritic score stands at 99 out of 100, exceeding 2013's Grand Theft Auto V (97) and a recent Nintendo remake of Ocarina of Time (96).

“With the Metacritic score at 99, any questions around quality have been put to bed,” Freedom Broker said, commending Rockstar for exceeding lofty expectations.“The wait appears to have been worth it for gamers and investors alike.” The firm maintained a 'Buy' rating and $293 price target on the stock. At the time of writing, the stock was up 7%.

According to The Fly, M Science estimates that GTA VI presales likely neared 20 million units globally three days before release. That figure supports an estimate of about 26 million units through launch day and up to 50 million in fiscal third quarter, the firm said.

GTA VI officially became playable in New Zealand earlier today, 13 years after its predecessor GTA V was released. The game launches globally on Thursday for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Global digital preorders and units sold reached an estimated 17.1 million, generating roughly $1.65 billion in revenue, according to data from Sensor Tower.

How Did TTWO Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TTWO stock stayed in extremely bullish territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed extremely high.

A Stocktwits user said that TTWO and Anthropic will dominate market conversation for the next few days.

View this Stocktwits post

Another user cheered the positive reviews.

View this Stocktwits post

TTWO stock has dropped 14% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.