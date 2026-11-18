Ayushmann Khurrana Praises Salman Khan As The Iconic Original Prem

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): It is hard to think of Bollywood's iconic character Prem without remembering superstar Salman Khan. Echoing this sentiment, Ayushmann Khurrana praised the OG Prem at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya.'

In Prem Mol Liya, Ayushmann Khurrana steps into the role of Prem, a character portrayed by Salman Khan in several of Sooraj Barjatya's films. Although Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan have also played Prem in Vivah and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Salman Khan remains the actor most closely associated with the iconic character.

At the trailer launch, when Ayushmann was asked about his favourite portrayal of Prem, the actor expressed his admiration for Salman Khan. "There can't be anyone better than Salman Bhai. He is the OG Prem. We all idolise him as Prem, and his launch was with Prem," said Ayushmann Khurrana.

He also highlighted that becoming Prem is not just about portraying a character but embodying his values. "At the same time, I feel it's a huge responsibility to become Prem. You have to walk the talk. You really have to understand how can a perfect man be who is sensitive, kind, available, emotionally available. And I think that is Prem. Prem's absence in the world is bringing more Prem in the world," said Ayushmann Khurrana.

Salman Khan has played the role of Prem in four Sooraj Barjatya films, which include Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Ayushmann Khurrana will now essay the character of Prem in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya.' The film also brings together a large supporting cast, including Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar.

Music has also been an important part of the film's promotions. The songs have been gaining attention, with 'Jhumka Patola' crossing one million views. The film's music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya. 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' is directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026. (ANI)