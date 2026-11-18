Constable Alleges Harassment After Testifying in Custodial Death Case

Nearly nine years after deposing as a key prosecution witness in the custodial death of Suraj during the investigation into the 2017 Kotkhai rape and murder case, a Himachal Pradesh Police constable approached the state Governor Kavinder Gupta, alleging sustained administrative harassment and retaliation by senior police officers for his testimony against the accused personnel.

In an 18-page representation submitted to the Governor on November 13, Constable Dinesh Kumar has sought an independent inquiry into what he described as systematic victimisation by senior officials, including Director General of Police Ashok Tewari, DIG Southern Range Anjum Ara, Shimla Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh and Mehar Pamwar.

The constable has alleged that he has faced departmental proceedings, denial of financial benefits, verbal abuse and arbitrary suspension for discharging his legal responsibility as a witness in the high-profile custodial death case. According to the representation, Kumar joined the Himachal Pradesh Police in 2009 and was posted in Shimla district in 2016. While serving at Kotkhai police station in 2017, he became a material witness in the custodial death of Suraj, who died in police custody during the investigation into the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kotkhai.

His deposition, he claims, played an important role in the judicial proceedings that resulted in the conviction of several police personnel, including then IGP ZH Zaidi. Kumar has alleged that a departmental inquiry was initiated against him in 2017 on fabricated grounds and has remained pending for nearly nine years, resulting in the withholding of his annual increments and other financial benefits. He has also questioned the alleged continuation of convicted police officers on the departmental rolls despite their conviction and imprisonment.

Citing Section 87 of the Himachal Pradesh Police Act, 2007, he has sought an examination of the department's action in this regard. The representation further refers to an incident on June 6, 2026, when Kumar was allegedly transferred orally from Police Station Chopal to Police Station Nankhari without following the prescribed procedure through the Police Establishment Committee. He has claimed that the transfer created serious difficulties for his family, particularly because his son suffers from cerebral palsy and requires specialised medical care.

Kumar has further alleged that Additional SP Abhishek Kumar and Mehar Pamwar were present during part of the interaction and that the SP referred to an earlier incident in which he had allegedly slapped a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Kullu in 2022. The constable has also detailed the circumstances leading to his suspension on July 23, 2026. He has urged the Governor to order an independent high-level investigation into his allegations, review his suspension, ensure the conclusion of the departmental inquiry initiated in 2017 and examine the service status and payment of salaries to police personnel convicted in the custodial death case.