

Daly urged officials to proceed cautiously while monitoring economic data and ongoing uncertainties.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that persistent price pressures may require a larger 50-basis-point increase in December. Markets have entirely priced in a 25-basis-point hike in December.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said Wednesday that further interest rate hikes will be required to ensure inflation returns to the central bank's 2% target.

However, Daly suggested policymakers should adopt a“measured pace” and evaluate shifting economic conditions.

Speaking during a virtual conversation at a St. Louis Fed conference, Daly highlighted that economic uncertainty remains elevated. She pointed to unresolved questions surrounding future tariff policies, geopolitical conflict involving Iran, and massive capital expenditures tied to the artificial intelligence boom.

"This measured approach we've been taking, and I would be supportive of continuing to take, is the right way to go," Daly said, emphasizing the importance of evaluating incoming data and listening closely to consumers and businesses.

Fed Minutes Show Rate Hikes In Favor

A majority of Federal Reserve officials agreed on the need to raise interest rates“in the months ahead” to return inflation to their 2% target in a timely manner during the October rate-setting meeting.

According to minutes published Wednesday from the Federal Open Market Committee's October 27-28 session, officials noted that a rate hike exceeding 25 basis points might become necessary at the December gathering should future inflation metrics deteriorate further.

“In the months ahead, almost all participants judged that, under their baseline outlooks for inflation and the labor market, further action to raise the target range for the federal funds rate,” the minutes said,“would likely be appropriate, in order to ensure a timely return of inflation to the 2% objective.”

Christopher Waller Calls For Aggressive Action

Echoing a more hawkish tone, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller argued that the central bank may need to deliver a larger-than-usual 50-basis-point (half-percentage-point) increase at its upcoming December policy meeting.

“You have to go 50 in December to put it in place and get it done,” Waller told CNBC's Steve Liesman during an interview.“I'm very concerned about inflation. It's headed in the wrong direction, and it's spreading out.”

While some officials share Waller's urgency for larger moves or consecutive quarter-point adjustments, others favor a slower, data-dependent approach. Meanwhile, derivatives markets continue to price in standard quarter-point bumps at the December and January meetings.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained 'neutral' for the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA). Sentiment around the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was 'bullish'.

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