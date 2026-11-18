MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New role will connect business lines, accelerate growth, and strengthen client relationships across the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bank ("Old National") today announced the promotion of Brent Iserman to Executive Vice President, Twin Cities Regional President. In this newly created leadership role, Iserman will help drive growth across the Twin Cities while supporting strategic collaboration throughout the region.

As Twin Cities Regional President, Iserman will work closely with business line and regional leaders throughout Old National to align capabilities, identify opportunities for growth, and help clients benefit from the full breadth of the bank's expertise. He will serve as a connector across Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Community Banking, Treasury Solutions & Payments, and other key business lines to deliver a coordinated approach to serving clients and communities.

In addition to leading market growth initiatives, Iserman will cultivate relationships with business and community leaders, elevate Old National's presence throughout the Twin Cities, and support collaboration across markets.

“Brent brings the market knowledge, leadership experience, and relationship-focused approach needed to help us realize the full potential of the Twin Cities,” said Tim Burke, President and Chief Operating Officer of Old National.“He has a proven ability to bring people, ideas, and capabilities together in ways that support clients, strengthen teams, and achieve results.”

Iserman joined Old National in 2025 through the bank's partnership with Bremer Bank. He most recently served as Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking Senior Director. Throughout his banking career, Iserman has held leadership positions spanning commercial banking, market leadership, strategic planning, talent development, financial management, business development, and organizational growth. His extensive industry and enterprise experience includes leadership roles throughout the Twin Cities and across Minnesota, giving him a unique understanding of both metropolitan and community markets, and positioning him well to help advance Old National's long-term growth strategy throughout the region.

Prior to joining Old National, Iserman served in several senior leadership roles at Bremer Bank, where he helped guide business strategy, support market growth, and develop teams across the organization.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $74 billion of assets and $41 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2026, Points of Light named Old National to“The Civic 50” for the third consecutive year – an honor recognizing the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States – and also named Old National the Financials Sector Leader among nominated banks and financial services organizations.

Media Relations:

Rick Vach

(904) 535-9489

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at