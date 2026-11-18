MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Initial phase planned for 2027, with additional expansion planned to support a leading frontier AI lab

Pleasanton, CA, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STN One Incorporated ("STN"), a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company, today announced it has entered into definitive agreements to form a 50/50 development partnership with ChronoScale Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: CHRN) to develop STN's AI data center campus in Odessa, Texas.







STN's AI data center campus in Odessa, Texas

The campus will support a large-scale AI infrastructure deployment for a leading frontier AI lab. The first 65 MW phase has been ordered and is scheduled for deployment in the first half of 2027, laying the groundwork for a planned three-phase deployment totaling up to 350 MW.

“The companies building frontier AI need infrastructure that can responsibly deliver at scale and on schedule,” said Sabur Mian, founder and CEO of STN.“We've built our business around meeting that demand by controlling the land, power and data centers needed to support advanced AI computing. Our partnership with ChronoScale brings together the capabilities and resources to deliver on that vision, starting in Odessa.”

The Odessa campus demonstrates STN's vertically integrated business model, announced Nov. 11, which brings land, power, data center buildings and computing systems together under one company. The campus incorporates on-site power generation and battery storage, along with STN's factory-built Elemental Data Centers, designed to accelerate deployment. The facility also uses a sealed, closed-loop cooling system engineered for Odessa's arid climate, with no process water discharge.

STN expects the project to create 200 permanent, highly skilled jobs as operations expand. The company is also working with Odessa College and the University of Texas Permian Basin to develop training opportunities for local workers.

The partnership and $750 million financing are expected to close Nov. 18, 2026. Each of STN and ChronoScale will contribute $390 million in value to the partnership in exchange for a 50% interest, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of applicable closing conditions. Upon closing, ChronoScale will manage the partnership, while STN will lead campus development.

About STN One Incorporated: STN One Incorporated is a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company headquartered in Pleasanton, California. STN develops AI data center campuses, manages power infrastructure and delivers purpose-built Elemental Data Centers. The company also operates AI computing systems through GPU One. Its STN ONE software platform helps manage infrastructure and daily operations. STN also provides managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions to enterprise customers.

Photos available for publication here.

Press Inquiries

...

