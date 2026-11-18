MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Backed by KeHE's industry experts, these early insights help retailers and suppliers take action on 2027 trends and shopping behaviors

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeHE Distributors®, a leading innovator and curator of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products in North America, has unveiled its five macro trends expected to shape the retail industry in 2027. The trends reflect consumers' increasingly intentional food choices, from purposeful nutrition and ingredient transparency to affordable indulgences and AI-powered shopping. They also highlight a growing desire for new experiences and greater value.

For nearly a decade, KeHE's highly anticipated macro trends forecast has been a trusted planning resource for retailers and suppliers, helping shape strategies for the year ahead. Curated by KeHE's insights and analytics experts, who track consumer shopping behavior, sales data, and industry innovation, the macro trends pinpoint the emerging consumer behaviors that help retailers make more informed assortment and merchandising decisions and guide suppliers as they develop products that respond to evolving shopper preferences.

“Consumers are seeking more value and information when approaching food choices, but they're also looking for enjoyment, convenience, and opportunities to discover something new,” said Marc Nehring, Director of Growth Solutions at KeHE.“Understanding how these priorities intersect gives retailers and suppliers a valuable opportunity to anticipate demand, refine their offerings, and build stronger connections with shoppers. At KeHE, we're focused on translating these insights into opportunities that help our partners grow.”

KeHE's five macro trends for 2027 include:



Eating With Intent. Consumers are seeking more nutritional value from every bite, prioritizing smaller portions, nutrient-dense foods, and functional benefits that support their individual health goals. Protein, fiber, and probiotics remain central to this shift, while interest in personalized nutrition is driving demand for foods that support energy, digestion, recovery, and sleep. Convenient, nutrient-packed snacks are also increasingly replacing traditional meals. According to research, 53% of U.S. shoppers consumed functional beverages - non-alcoholic drinks designed with specific health benefits in mind - in the past six months, while 52% consumed functional foods.

Choosing With Clarity. As shoppers navigate an expanding array of products, ingredients, and health claims, they're placing greater emphasis on transparency and credible information. Interest in minimally processed foods, recognizable ingredients, and traditional preparation methods is growing, alongside demand for clear sourcing and verifiable product claims. Consumers increasingly want evidence that products deliver on their promises, creating opportunities for brands that can demonstrate quality and authenticity.

Elevating the Everyday. Even as consumers manage tighter budgets, they're finding affordable ways to make everyday meals and routines feel special. Premium private-label products, gourmet snacks, restaurant-inspired meals at home, and small indulgences allow shoppers to enjoy elevated experiences without luxury prices. Research indicates that 71% of internet users purchased an item in the past 12 months even when money felt tight, allowing themselves small treats and indulgences. This selective approach to spending creates opportunities for retailers to offer accessible premium experiences.

Exploring With Curiosity. Consumers are expanding their culinary horizons through global flavors, unfamiliar ingredients, and new shopping experiences. Social media, foodservice, and digital discovery are introducing shoppers to authentic regional cuisines and inventive flavor combinations, with international influences increasingly appearing throughout the grocery store. From globally inspired frozen meals and sauces to specialty bakery products and snacks, shoppers are seeking opportunities to explore new tastes while enjoying familiar favorites. Empowered by Intelligence. Technology is giving consumers new ways to discover products, evaluate claims, and make purchasing decisions. AI-powered recommendations, social commerce, and product-comparison tools are helping shoppers identify foods that align with their dietary needs, preferences, and budgets. According to research, 55% of consumers prefer to start on AI platforms when looking for shopping ideas. As shoppers weigh quality, convenience, and price more carefully, retailers and suppliers have new opportunities to connect with increasingly informed consumers.



Together, these five trends reveal an increasingly interconnected grocery landscape, where purposeful nutrition, transparency, discovery, affordable indulgence, and technology influence how consumers evaluate and purchase products. For retailers and suppliers, the greatest opportunities may emerge where these trends intersect, creating innovative solutions that deliver meaningful benefits, compelling experiences, and demonstrable value. Drawing on more than 70 years of industry expertise, with more than 31,000 customers and over 8,000 curated brands, KeHE helps retailers and suppliers turn these trends into action. Retailers can shop curated products aligned with each of the macro trends on KeHE CONNECT® while KeHE's insights and analytics team delivers the category data and innovation suppliers need to anticipate demand and grow sales.

To learn how KeHE can help retailers respond to emerging consumer trends and grow their businesses, visit KeHE.com/retailers.

About KeHE Distributors

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is an innovator and curator of natural & organic, specialty and fresh products, connecting suppliers and retailers to bring distinct products to consumers across North America. Combining deep product expertise and strong industry relationships with exceptional distribution and logistics capabilities, KeHE serves more than 31,000 chain, natural food stores, independent grocery stores, e-commerce customers, and other specialty customers. KeHE is a 100% employee-owned company with more than 8,000 employees, a Certified B Corporation, and guided by its mission to serve to make lives better. To learn more, visit KeHE.com or follow KeHE on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

KeHE Media Contact:

Ari Goldsmith

Vice President of Marketing & Digital Media, KeHE

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