

National University (NU) holds the Carnegie Opportunity Colleges and Universities designation for higher access and higher earnings. It is one of 479 institutions, about 16% of those classified, to earn it

The Carnegie earnings measure uses federal College Scorecard data on what former undergraduates earn eight years after they first enrolled. It compares those earnings with people ages 22 to 40 in the states the students come from Students can review NU's persistence and graduation rates on its Student Achievement site and ask an advisor about outcomes for a specific program

San Diego, CA, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National University (NU), the San Diego-based, Veteran-founded nonprofit, holds the Carnegie Opportunity Colleges and Universities designatio for higher access and higher earnings, a recognition built on what former students earn eight years after they first enroll. NU is one of 479 institutions, about 16% of those classified, to hold it. The designation comes from the Carnegie Student Access and Earnings Classification, which draws on public federal data from the U.S. Department of Education's College Scorecard. NU is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).*

What Carnegie earnings data counts

Carnegie looks at the median earnings of former undergraduates eight years after they first enrolled. The count includes part-time and transfer students, and it covers students who received federal aid whether or not they finished. People still in school or with no reported income are left out.

Those earnings are compared with what people ages 22 to 40 with at least a high school diploma earn in the states a school's students come from. A school earns the Opportunity designation by meeting Carnegie's higher-earnings threshold and its higher-access threshold, which measures how well a school's undergraduates reflect the communities it serves.

“Working students want to know a degree will likely pay off before they commit to it,” said Daren Upham, Senior Vice President of Student Experience at National University.“The Carnegie designation is based on public earnings data. Your advisor can walk you through what your program leads to and what it takes to finish while you work.”

Where to find outcomes for a specific program



Your admissions advisor can explain how a program prepares you for the work you want and whether it leads to a license or certification.

NU's Student Achievement site The U.S. Department of Education's College Scorecard is the source of the earnings data behind the Carnegie classification, and anyone can look up NU there.

Students considering more than one degree, or with a specific one in mind, can talk with an admissions advisor about their questions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Is a National University degree worth it if I work full time?

Answer: The public data is strong. NU holds the Carnegie Opportunity Colleges and Universities designation for higher access and higher earnings, one of 479 institutions, about 16% of those classified, to hold it. What a degree is worth to you also depends on your program and personal goals.

Question: What does“higher earnings” mean in NU's Carnegie classification?

Answer: It means NU's former undergraduates, measured eight years after they first enrolled, earn enough above the benchmark for people in the states they come from to meet Carnegie's higher-earnings threshold. It is not a guarantee, though, that a participant in a particular program will be able to achieve the same result.

Question: Does the Carnegie earnings data count only graduates?

Answer: No. It counts former undergraduates who received federal aid, whether or not they finished.

Question: Is National University accredited?

Answer: Yes. NU is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

Question: I'm a National University student. Does the student information system transition affect the value of my degree?

Answer: No. NU states that its student information system transition does not affect the value of a degree, degree requirements or a student's ability to earn a credential.

*Sources: National University Carnegie Classification announcement, May 2025; Carnegie Student Access and Earnings Classification methodology, 2025.

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to serving nontraditional, working, and military students since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU provides accessible, flexible learning options designed to help students achieve their goals while balancing family, service, work, and other commitments. NU offers over 100 programs through four-week courses, 1:1 Oxford-style instruction, and online and in-person learning. Each year, the university serves approximately 130,000 learners, including degree-seeking and workforce and professional development students. Its global network of 255,000 alumni contributes to communities and industries around the world. Guided by its Whole Human EducationTM approach, NU combines the support students need, meaningful learning experiences, and career-focused outcomes to help students succeed in school, work, and life. Learn more at NU.edu.

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