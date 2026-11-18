Yeah, But... by Marc A. Wolfe, with the 2026 IAN Book of the Year Awards Gold seal and The Business Book Awards 2026 Highly Commended badge

Gold and Silver at the IAN Book of the Year Awards, and Highly Commended at The Business Book Awards in London

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yeah, But... Cut Through the Noise to Live, Learn, and Lead Better by Marc A. Wolfe, an executive coach and Vistage Chair based in Franklin, TN, has earned three awards in 2026:- Gold Award, Business: Leadership/Management, 2026 IAN Book of the Year Awards- Silver Award, Self-Help, 2026 IAN Book of the Year Awards- Highly Commended, Smart Thinking, The Business Book Awards 2026The Business Book Awards announced its winners Sept. 16, 2026, at The Drum Wembley in London. The Smart Thinking category drew 12 finalists, and Yeah, But... was one of two books named Highly Commended.“Yeah, But was praised for its clear and practical exploration of the excuses, doubts and limiting beliefs that can hold people back, encouraging readers to stop overthinking and take action,” The Business Book Awards said.The Independent Author Network then named the book the Gold Award winner in Business: Leadership/Management and the Silver Award winner in Self-Help at its 2026 IAN Book of the Year Awards, which are open to authors internationally. The book was selected as a finalist in both categories after the first round of judging.The 15 Excuses Leaders Reach ForYeah, But... names 15 excuses leaders reach for when a decision gets hard, grouped in five areas:- Time: I'm not ready. Somebody already did it. I don't have time.- Path: I don't know where to start. I don't know what to do next. What's the plan?- Worry: I'm not sure I can do it. It's not safe. I need help.- Demographic: I'm too old or too young. You can't where I come from. I'm not qualified.- Perspective: I don't feel successful. What will others say or think? What if I fail?Wolfe treats them as operational obstacles that delay change and hold back growth.“'Yeah, but' is the single most expensive phrase in business,” said Marc A. Wolfe.“It sounds like reasonable caution, but it operates as avoidance. When leadership teams normalize those 15 internal excuses, momentum grinds to a halt.”How Wolfe Works With CEOsCEO Peer Group, Middle Tennessee (Vistage): A confidential group of non-competing CEOs and business owners who meet monthly to challenge assumptions, work through decisions and hold one another accountable. View Marc A. Wolfe's Vistage Chair profile.Executive Coaching and Advisory: One-on-one advisory for executives and their leadership teams facing high-stakes decisions, transitions and blind spots. Inquire about coaching.Book and Recognition DetailsTitle: Yeah, But... Cut Through the Noise to Live, Learn, and Lead BetterAuthor: Marc A. Wolfe, International Coaching Federation Associate Certified Coach (ACC), Vistage ChairPublisher: Logic Catalyst Press. Hardcover January 2025, paperback February 2025ISBN (Paperback): 979-8-9908182-0-0ISBN (Hardback): 979-8-9908182-1-7ISBN (Ebook): 979-8-9908182-3-1Recognition: Gold Award, Business: Leadership/Management, 2026 IAN Book of the Year Awards. Silver Award, Self-Help, 2026 IAN Book of the Year Awards. Highly Commended, Smart Thinking, The Business Book Awards 2026Core topics: Executive decision-making, strategic problem-solving, leadership blind spotsAvailability: Paperback, hardback and ebook on Amazon, and to booksellers and libraries through IngramSparkAbout Marc A. WolfeMarc A. Wolfe is a strategic advisor to global enterprise leaders, a Vistage Chair building a CEO peer group in Middle Tennessee, an International Coaching Federation Associate Certified Coach (ACC), and the author of Yeah, But... Cut Through the Noise to Live, Learn, and Lead Better. Based in Franklin, Tennessee, he works through Marc A. Wolfe Enterprises LLC with CEOs, entrepreneurs and executive leadership teams on critical decisions, accountability and growth. He hosts The Yeah, But Podcast.About Logic Catalyst PressLogic Catalyst Press is the independent publishing imprint of Marc A. Wolfe Enterprises LLC, based in Franklin, Tennessee. It publishes practical leadership books for executives and the teams they lead. Yeah, But... is its first title.

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Yeah, But... by Franklin, TN Author Marc A. Wolfe Earns Three Awards in 2026 News Provided By Marc A. Wolfe Enterprises LLC November 18, 2026, 20:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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