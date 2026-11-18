97-year-old national long distance moving company releases a 5-minute mover verification checklist as federal regulators crack down on“hostage load” schemes.

- Mark Doyle, President of National Van Lines

BROADVIEW, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Broadview, IL - Nov. 18, 2026 - As families plan winter moves and book ahead for spring, National Van Lines, the leader among long distance moving companies, recommends that customers take 5 minutes to make 5 checks to verify who is actually moving their belongings.

5 Minutes, 5 Checks That Can Save Your Move

National Van Lines recommends conducting these important checks, as they help prevent a number of potential moving fraud complaints. Get these answers before signing with a moving company.

1 whether they are a carrier or a broker. A legitimate company will answer without hesitating. And get the answer in

2 up the USDOT and MC numbers. Every interstate mover must be registered. Verify the numbers on the FMCSA's Protect Your Move site, and confirm the company name matches the name on your moving

3 not accept moving quotes created without having conducted a moving survey. A long distance moving company will estimate the weight of a shipment based on a virtual or in-home survey, where the estimator can see everything that's being moved. Receiving an estimated price without a moving survey is a red

4 skeptical of a large deposit request. A reputable moving company will not require substantial cash payment

5 the paperwork before signing it. You should receive a bill of lading (BOL). This is the document that outlines factors including the move delivery window, valuation coverage, and the total charges to be paid. Note that the BOL should be delivered as an official document, not only as content inside the body of an email.

“Nobody plans to hire a bad mover,” said Mark Doyle, President of National Van Lines.“By using our 5 simple checks, you'll be able to protect yourself from that exact situation. The more empowered you are, the better the entire moving journey will be.”

Along with this checklist, National Van Lines has released a full infographic called“5 Minutes, 5 Checks Before You Choose a Moving Company” to further help consumers.

The data shows that historically, fraud committed during a move often appears as a“hostage load” situation, where a broker or carrier retains possession of a customer's household goods to acquire an additional payment.

A January 2025 report from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) shows that there were over 3,000 hostage load complaints submitted in 2022. However, by 2024 that number had dropped to 752. This is in part due to Operation Protect Your Move, a program launched by the FMCSA in 2023 to crack down on moving fraud.

Founded in 1929, National Van Lines operates as a licensed interstate carrier with a nationwide network of vetted moving agents, not as a brokerage marketplace. National Van Lines was honored to be named one of America's Best-in-State Moving Companies for 2026 by USA Today.

For a free moving quote visit NationalVanLines.

Specialties

Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing, and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.

History

Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We're standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.

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Deidra Pierson

National Van Lines, Inc.

+1 708-450-2945

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National Van Lines Releases 5-Minute Checklist to Help Consumers Avoid Moving Fraud News Provided By National Van Lines, Inc. November 18, 2026, 20:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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