Provided by SThree

Showcased at Microsoft Ignite, the system partners people, AI and STEM workforce expertise in a single operating intelligence, built and owned by SThree

SThree PLC (LSE:STEM)

- Nick Folkes, Chief Operating Officer, SThreeLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SThree plc, the global STEM workforce consultancy, today revealed its workforce intelligence operating system connecting the recruitment workflow from end to end. Drawing on SThree's 40 years of STEM workforce expertise and a four-year technology improvement programme, it puts people and AI in partnership, challenging the sector's decades old way of working.In front of a live audience at Microsoft Ignite, one of the largest enterprise technology events in the world, SThree demonstrated how the operating system handles a placement, from the first conversation about a role to the final invoice. The session was streamed globally and Marco Casalaina, Vice President of CoreAI at Microsoft, took the part of the candidate.One system ran through every stage. AI agents carried the work from one stage to the next, while SThree's people decided who to put forward and managed the relationship with the client. SThree's consultants then added what they knew about the client, and AI agents used it to refine its recommendations.Timo Lehne, CEO, SThree, said:"SThree has spent 40 years learning how STEM hiring works, and for most of that time our industry has run on the same analogue model. This is the start of a new era for recruitment. Our workforce intelligence operating system puts our people and AI in partnership and gives clients and candidates an experience our industry has not seen before.The part of the operating system that finds, interviews, and shortlists candidates is already working inside SThree today, and we're bringing the rest to our Group in a staged roll out."SThree has developed one operating intelligence that directs 297 AI agents, which are grouped into more than 40 agent families. 140 of those agents are already live and working inside SThree. Adding a new task takes six to eight weeks to go from an idea to a working part of the system.To build this new way of working, SThree first re-engineered its business processes through a four-year technology improvement programme, ensuring every market worked in the same way, while codifying its business logic and capturing data. That created SThree's workforce intelligence: 40 years of knowing how STEM hiring works, now held in one system. Then came the agentic layer, built on Microsoft Foundry and Azure.Guardrails and governance are built into the operating system, not added afterwards. An SThree consultant always decides who is put forward to a client. The agent that assesses a candidate's experience does not see who the candidate is; a separate agent checks that assessment, and candidates are always told when they are speaking with an AI agent. Every step is recorded within SThree's data and consent rules.SThree's operating system was also designed to enhance transparency and to end something that has plagued the sector: ghosting. A regular complaint about staffing and recruitment is candidates never hearing back, and clients are often left in the dark too. SThree will soon allow candidates to follow their application through every stage and see exactly where it has reached. If they are taken forward, they hear what counted in their favour. If they are not, they hear that too. Clients will get the same openness: they will see why each candidate was recommended to them, with the assessment behind it, and be able to follow progress through to onboarding. Everyone gets an answer at every step, which is a level of openness the sector has rarely offered.

Donna McGrory

SThree PLC

+44 7710 594671

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SThree unveils its people and AI driven operating system built to redefine recruitment News Provided By SThree PLC November 18, 2026, 20:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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