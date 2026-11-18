Photo Credit: Dina Ewashko/SDS Imaging

Photo Credit: Dina Ewashko/SDS Imaging

Photo Credit: Dina Ewashko/SDS Imaging

Photo Credit: Dina Ewashko/SDS Imaging

Forte Construction's Director of Philanthropy Athena Pappas chaired the 8th Annual St. Jude Spirit of Hope charity event for second consecutive year

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Leading firms across New York's real estate and construction industries gathered at City Winery NYC for the eighth annual St. Jude Spirit of Hope Gala, bringing together professionals from across the New York metropolitan area for an inspiring evening of networking, philanthropy, and support for the fight against childhood cancer.

Chaired by Athena Pappas, Director of Philanthropy at Forte Construction, the gala was a philanthropic success, generating $453,000 in corporate sponsorships, ticket sales, donations and live auction bids.

All proceeds directly benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to support its groundbreaking research and ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food. Founded in 1962, the Memphis-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital treats approximately 8,000 children from across all 50 states each year. St. Jude's research and treatment efforts have radically increased the childhood cancer survival rate from 20% in 1962, to more than 80% today.

“The room was alive with energy, generosity, and great connections,” said Pappas.“While there was plenty of networking, what stood out most was the spirit of friendship, camaraderie, and a shared commitment to something bigger than business.”

The 375 attendees enjoyed an evening of New York City's finest cuisine, craft spirits, live music, and a lively auction. The highlight of the evening was a moving presentation by two doctors who shared the story of their daughter, diagnosed with terminal brain cancer at just five weeks old. After being told by her original medical team that there was no hope, they turned to St. Jude. Thanks to its groundbreaking research and lifesaving treatment, their daughter was given a chance at a future once thought impossible.

“We left our local hospital carrying a baby we were told had only weeks to live, but St. Jude refused to give up on her,” said Dr. Sarah Sayed, mother of seven-year-old brain cancer survivor Imani.“Their team saw a life with potential and gave us a treatment plan built on decades of pioneering research. Everyone at St. Jude, from the surgeons and nurses to the cafeteria staff, became heroes in our story. Thanks to their dedication and the supporters who fund their work, Imani has been cancer-free for over six years.”

Added Pappas,“I am incredibly grateful to every sponsor, supporter, donor, and attendee who showed up, gave generously, and helped make this year our most successful yet. Their support is helping advance the lifesaving mission of St. Jude and bringing hope to children and families who need it most. We look forward to welcoming everyone back next fall for the 9th Annual St. Jude Spirit of Hope Gala!”

Athena Pappas serves as Director of Philanthropy at Forte Construction, where she helps further the company's longstanding commitment to giving back and making a meaningful difference in the communities it serves. Her dedication to philanthropy extends to her role as Chair of the annual St. Jude Spirit of Hope gala, where she brings together real estate and construction industry leaders in support of St. Jude's mission to end childhood cancer.

To learn more about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and how you can support its lifesaving mission, visit , and to learn more about the Spirit of Hope Gala please visit /spiritofhope.

Michelle Loeb

Butler Associates, LLC

6462131366 ext.

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Real Estate and Construction Industry Gala Raises $453,000 in Fight Against Childhood Cancer News Provided By Butler Associates, LLC. November 18, 2026, 20:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management



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