From a $9.87 Hot Sauce Gift Set at Walmart to crowd-pleasing gifts at Flybyjing, Fly By Jing makes bold Sichuan flavor the gift of the season

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As demand for globally inspired flavors grows, Fly By Jing, the brand known for bold, transformational flavors inspired by the soul of Sichuan, is meeting shoppers where they are with a new Hot Sauce Gift Set, available exclusively at more than 2,000 Walmart stores nationwide in-store, for pickup or delivery. Year after year, Fly By Jing's boundary-pushing flavors prove a hit with every type of gift recipient, from the spice-obsessed to the impossible-to-shop-for – and now, with more than 40% of holiday shoppers frequenting grocery, discount, and department stores to check off their lists, they're easier than ever to find at Walmart.As shoppers increasingly discover their new favorite brands on retail shelves, Fly By Jing is bringing its bold Sichuan flavors to one of the country's biggest holiday shopping destinations. The new Hot Sauce Gift Set ($9.87 at Walmart) features three 2-ounce jars of the brand's signature Sichuan Chili Crisp in Original, Sweet + Spicy, and Xtra Spicy varieties, inviting recipients to explore a range of flavors, textures, and spice levels. As searches for“Walmart stocking stuffers” surge 133% year-over-year, the festive, TSA-friendly trio arrives in gift-ready holiday packaging, making it a standout gift for Secret Santa swaps, stocking stuffers, hosts, and last-minute gifting.For those craving even more ways to gift unforgettable flavor, additional fan-favorite picks from Fly By Jing's online holiday collection are now up to 50% off sitewide at FlyByJing until November 30 for Black Friday / Cyber Monday. With both of the Fly By Jing Advent Calendars already sold out ahead of Black Friday for the third consecutive year, holiday favorites are going fast, making now the perfect time to stock up on gifts. Highlights include:.Jing's Favorites: The ultimate gift for home cooks, foodies, and flavor lovers, this gift-ready kit brings together everything needed to explore the world of Sichuan flavor. It includes Fly By Jing's signature Sichuan Chili Crisp in Original, Sweet + Spicy, Xtra Crunchy, and Mild Crunchy Garlic; Bouncy Knife-Cut Noodles in Chili Crisp, Sweet + Spicy, and Classic Soy; Fire Hot Pot Base for cozy winter nights at home; and founder Jing Gao's James Beard Award-winning cookbook, The Book of Sichuan Chili Crisp..Stocking Stuffers: For smaller gifts that pack a punch, Fly By Jing has plenty of picks to slip into stockings this season. From the Mini Sampler Set, featuring four varieties of its signature Sichuan Chili Crisp, to the Ultimate Noodle Variety Pack, packed with bouncy, chewy noodles in three craveable flavors, there's something for every foodie on your list. And for those who prefer to pick their own flavor adventure, a Fly By Jing Gift Card makes the perfect last-minute gift.For holiday deliveries, the standard shipping cutoff is December 14, while the two-day shipping cutoff is December 22.For those in New York City, Fly By Jing is bringing the soul of Sichuan to the Lower East Side with its first-ever holiday pop-up, from November 20-22 at 2 Rivington Street. Inspired by the fly restaurants of founder Jing Gao's hometown of Chengdu, the three-day pop-up will feature limited-edition gifts, exclusive holiday merch, and daily noodle happy hours and giveaways. More information can be found @flybyjing on Instagram.FAQ:Where can I buy Fly By Jing's holiday gifts?Gifts from Fly By Jing's 2026 Holiday Collection are available online at FlyByJing, while the Walmart-exclusive Hot Sauce Gift Set is available in more than 2,000 Walmart stores nationwide.What are the best holiday gifts for spice lovers and foodies?Fly By Jing offers Sichuan-inspired holiday gifts, including chili crisp samplers, hot sauce gift sets, gourmet noodles, and curated gift boxes, available at Walmart and FlyByJing.What's included in Fly By Jing's Walmart Hot Sauce Gift Set?The $9.87 set features three 2-ounce jars of Sichuan Chili Crisp in Original, Sweet + Spicy, and Xtra Spicy. It's perfect for stocking stuffers, Secret Santa, and holiday gifting.What's included in Fly By Jing's Mini Sampler Set?The $25 set includes four mini Sichuan Chili Crisp jars: Original, Sweet + Spicy, Xtra Crunchy, and Xtra Spicy. Available at FlyByJing.What's included in Jing's Favorites?The $120 gift set includes four signature Sichuan Chili Crisp varieties: Original, Sweet + Spicy, Xtra Crunchy, and Mild Crunchy Garlic; three flavors of Bouncy Knife-Cut Noodles: Chili Crisp, Sweet + Spicy, and Classic Soy; Fire Hot Pot Base; and Jing's James Beard Award-winning cookbook, The Book of Sichuan Chili Crisp. Available in a gift-ready box at FlyByJing.What's included in Fly By Jing's Ultimate Noodle Variety Pack?The variety pack includes 18 noodle packs (six each of Chili Crisp, Sweet + Spicy, and Classic Soy). Great for stocking stuffers and ready in just six minutes, these noodles make it easy to bring the bold flavors of Sichuan to your home. Available at FlyByJing.Does Fly By Jing offer Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals?Yes! Shop up to 50% off sitewide at FlyByJing from November 8–30, 2026.About Fly By JingFly By Jing doesn't do neutral. They do loud, delicious, and unforgettable-a full-on flavor arsenal of noodles, sides, and sauces inspired by the soul of Sichuan, delivering on a promise to let your tastebuds fly. Founded by Chef Jing Gao, what began as a personal mission to make chili crisp mainstream has expanded into a gateway for cultural change. Using only real, high-quality ingredients (nothing artificial, ever), they make boundary-pushing flavors approachable. Your relationship with flavor will be forever changed.Igniting a new generation of premium Asian flavors, Fly By Jing has been named a winner of the 2026 Good Housekeeping Kitchen Awards, 2025 People Food Awards, 2025 Better Homes & Gardens Food Awards, 2024 NOSH Best New Products, SELF Magazine's 2025 and 2024 Pantry Awards, Inc.'s Best in Business Awards, and one of Fast Company's most innovative food companies in 2025, among others. Fly By Jing can be found in over 11,000 retail doors-including Target, Walmart, Whole FoodsMarket, and Costco. Follow along @flybyjing on Instagram or TikTok.

Zahra Sadrane

Isetta

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The Holidays Just Got Hotter: Fly By Jing Spices Up Walmart's Gift Aisle News Provided By Isetta November 18, 2026, 20:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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