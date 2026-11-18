Ice T with A Latte of Kindness

“A Latte of Kindness” launches across 70 California coffee shops and helps provide 1.5 million meals* for families facing hunger

- Ice T, celebrity spokesperson for the campaign

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At a time when bringing people together feels more important than ever, the California Milk Processor Board, originators of the iconic got milk? campaign, is inviting Californians to share a little kindness, one latte at a time. The“A Latte of Kindness” campaign, featuring actor, rapper, and cultural icon Ice T, transforms the iconic pink donut box into a limited-edition“Latte of Kindness” box designed to inspire people to share a latte and start a conversation.

The campaign encourages Californians to turn an everyday coffee run into an opportunity to connect with friends, family, coworkers and even strangers. Through a network of participating coffee shops across the state, got milk? is making it easy for people to join the movement. Customers who purchase a latte, which after all is about 90% milk, at participating locations can receive a limited-edition pink Latte of Kindness box, while supplies last.

“We're trying to bring more kindness into the world,” said Ice T, celebrity spokesperson for the campaign.“We know people are stressed and there's a lot of negativity out there, so we wanted to start a movement about kindness. That's what the got milk?“Latte of Kindness” campaign is all about. Everybody knows me as a tough guy, but there's enough tough guys out there. The real question is, 'are you tough enough to be kind?' Let's be kind, and let's start off by sharing a latte.”

SPREADING KINDNESS BEYOND THE COFFEE SHOP

The spirit of“A Latte of Kindness” extends beyond sharing a latte. As part of the campaign, the California Milk Processor Board is donating $150,000 to Feeding America ® and California food banks, helping to provide 1.5 million meals* with milk for California families this holiday season.

“We're excited to partner with Ice T to invite Californians to make kindness part of their everyday routines and show how those small moments can create something bigger,” said Steve James, Executive Director of the California Milk Processor Board.“We're extending that spirit of kindness to families across the state through our donation to Feeding America and California food banks, in order to ensure they receive the nourishment they need this holiday season.”

People can also support the effort by visiting gotmilk/kindness, where they can learn more about the campaign and join the effort by making a donation to add their support.

“We're grateful to got milk? for standing alongside Feeding America and communities across California this holiday season,” said Elizabeth Pettengill, Interim Vice President of Corporate and Foundation Partnerships for Feeding America.“At a time when high grocery costs are putting added pressure on household budgets, this support will make a meaningful difference in ensuring neighbors have access to the food they need to thrive. Together, we can help spread kindness and make nourishing food a constant for families this holiday season and beyond.”

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.

About got milk?/California Milk Processor Board:

Since 1993, the California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), creator of the famous 'got milk?' campaign, has been committed to increasing milk consumption throughout California. The CMPB is funded by all California milk processors and administered by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. For more information, visit .

About Feeding America:

Rooted in the voices of neighbors facing hunger, Feeding America® unites the country to ensure everyone has access to food and a thriving future. We support tens of millions of people as part of a nationwide network of 250+ food banks, 20+ statewide food bank associations, 10+ regional co-ops and 60,000+ agency partners, food pantries and meal programs. Powered by leaders and volunteers embedded in local communities, we are one of the nation's most effective food distribution systems to drive immediate impact today-and a catalyst for long-term change through advocating for legislation that improves food security and work to address its factors. Visit FeedingAmerica to learn more.

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Melissa Gonzalo

GALLEGOS United

+1 323-868-2687

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Ice T spot for got milk?

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GOT MILK? AND ICE T INVITE CALIFORNIANS TO SPREAD KINDNESS, ONE LATTE AT A TIME News Provided By GALLEGOS United November 18, 2026, 20:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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