CVBBA "Change Your Mix in '26" Conference

Record-breaking attendance, unprecedented sponsor support, and exceptional educational programming set a new standard for CVBBA's premier annual conference

- CVBBA President AJ RamseyRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Carolinas-Virginia Business Brokers Association (CVBBA ) proudly celebrates the outstanding success of its 2026 Annual Conference,“Change Your Mix in '26,” held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Cary, North Carolina. With record-breaking attendance, record sponsorship levels, and an exceptional lineup of educational programming, the conference reached new heights, reinforcing its reputation as a premier event for the business brokerage and M&A industry.Education took center stage, with a dynamic lineup of expert-led sessions, industry panels, interactive workshops, and the IBBA Introduction to Mergers & Acquisitions course. Attendees walked away equipped with actionable insights, innovative strategies, and meaningful industry connections to elevate their success and drive stronger results, empowering them to Build Better Deals. Win More Deals. Close Bigger Deals.Among the conference highlights, Dr. Sarah Glova delivered an inspiring keynote presentation,“How to Achieve Your Goals with a Single Page,” sharing practical strategies for turning ambitious goals into actionable results.Aregnaz Mooradian and Jason Woods of the U.S. Small Business Administration presented a timely“SBA News & Update,” providing valuable information on developments affecting business brokers, lenders, buyers, and sellers.Beyond the educational sessions, the conference delivered an engaging mix of networking, entertainment, and opportunities to build lasting professional relationships. One of the social highlights was Music Bingo, which brought a fun and lively twist to the evening, filling the room with laughter, friendly competition, and plenty of camaraderie. These memorable moments added another dimension to the conference experience, reinforcing the strong sense of community that makes CVBBA events so special.As the curtain closes on“Change Your Mix in '26,” CVBBA celebrates more than a record-breaking conference. The event reflects a thriving association, a growing network of industry professionals, and a shared commitment to advancing the business brokerage and M&A profession.Reflecting on the conference's success, CVBBA 2026 President AJ Ramsey shared:“Our 2026 CVBBA Annual Conference was a tremendous success, bringing together nearly 200 business brokers, M&A intermediaries, and industry professionals for two days of exceptional education, networking, and collaboration. I want to sincerely thank our broker and affiliate members, sponsors, speakers, and volunteers for making this year's event so memorable. From valuable IBBA educational opportunities to engaging discussions on the evolving business sales and M&A landscape, the conference reinforced the strength of our professional community and the value of working together. We look forward to building on this momentum and welcoming everyone to future CVBBA events.”For more information about the CVBBA, visit:For more information about the CVBBA conference, visit: conferences-and-events/About the CVBBA:The Carolinas – Virginia Business Brokers Association is a non-profit corporation created to unite those engaged in the sale of business opportunities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia for the following purposes:. Maximize and enhance public awareness of the business transition professionand association members.. Promote the professional development of members through educational opportunities and networking.. Support an efficient market for the transfer of business ownership.. Develop and encourage a code of ethics among its members to set high standards of conduct and professionalism.

Stacey Heller

CVBBA

+1 646-573-7014

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Carolinas-Virginia Business Brokers Association (CVBBA) Celebrates Success of Its 'Change Your Mix in '26' Conference News Provided By CVBBA November 18, 2026, 20:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology



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