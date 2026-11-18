Six months after making national headlines for carrying his sister's skeletal remains to a bank to prove her death, Jitu Munda's life has taken a different turn. The resident of Dianali village in Odisha's Keonjhar district is now constructing a four-room concrete house with the financial assistance he received following the incident. According to a report by CNN-News18, around Rs 20 lakh was deposited into his bank account through government and private contributions. Jitu has reportedly spent nearly Rs 5 lakh on the construction so far. The roof is complete, electrical wiring has been installed and a steel door has been fitted at the entrance. However, his mason estimates that another Rs 5 lakh may be needed before the house is fully completed.

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Jitu Questions Whether Financial Aid Is Enough

Despite receiving financial assistance, Jitu believes that the support has not addressed the larger problems faced by people in his village. He had earlier struggled to withdraw money from his deceased sister Kalara Munda's bank account because he could not produce her death certificate. After repeated visits to the bank, he eventually exhumed her grave and carried her skeletal remains to prove that she had died. The incident triggered widespread outrage and brought government officials, political representatives and media organisations to Dianali. However, Jitu has now questioned what happens once the financial assistance is exhausted. He pointed out that basic facilities such as proper roads and drinking water remain unavailable. He also expressed concern that people should not have to go through such extreme circumstances to access money that rightfully belongs to their families.

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Villagers Still Struggle With Basic Facilities

While Jitu's circumstances have improved, many residents of Dianali feel that the attention surrounding the incident has done little to change their lives. According to the report, the village has around 20 families and a population of fewer than 500 people. Despite being located close to National Highway 220, the connecting road remains in poor condition. The village also depends on a single hand pump for its daily water requirements. During summer, when the hand pump runs dry, residents are forced to collect water from a stream inside the nearby forest. Villagers such as Urmila Mahanta and Gayadhar Munda have expressed disappointment, saying they had hoped the incident would bring better roads, housing and clean drinking water to the entire community. Meanwhile, Jitu continues to visit his sister's grave every day. His story has changed his personal circumstances, but the larger question remains: why did it take such a tragic incident for anyone to pay attention to the struggles of Dianali's residents?