MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) CertiK independently verified the XRP Ledger's architecture and resiliency controls under an assessment in the GL1 Market Infrastructure Toolkit. The XRP Ledger Foundation described XRPL as the first public, permissionless blockchain to receive independent verification of these controls. The review gives financial institutions evidence for infrastructure risk assessments and covers two areas of the GL1 framework.

Xrp Ledger Undergoes Gl1 Infrastructure Review

The XRP Ledger Foundation assessed the network against ten GL1 principles and documented the controls behind its findings. CertiK reviewed the foundation's evidence for architecture and resiliency, including safeguards that support the network's operation. The foundation also identified equivalent safeguards on the public ledger for controls that GL1 designed with private networks in mind.

The Market Infrastructure Toolkit lists XRP Ledger alongside Solana, Base, Kinexys and other networks across public and institutional finance. Its criteria cover governance, settlement finality and links between financial systems, as well as operational resilience and network architecture. The toolkit draws on existing financial market infrastructure principles and risk management frameworks familiar to financial institutions.

Assessors mark each control as observed, partly observed, not observed, or not applicable, using the evidence. Network operators can submit their own findings, and independent auditors can examine selected controls within the same assessment framework. GL1 states that completion of the assessment does not establish compliance with its standards for financial market infrastructure.

XRPL Developers Patch Transaction And Payment Flaws

XRPL developers disclosed two security vulnerabilities in October, and the issues involved transaction validity and payment calculations. Version 3.4.1 addressed the transaction validity issue, and version 3.4.2 included a fix for the payment calculation flaw. The release notes provide a public record of the software updates for network operators.

Separately, developers proposed a security amendment to limit unauthorized token activity involving delegated permissions on the XRP Ledger. Validators backed the amendment ahead of activation, and independent tracking recorded its rollout on November 4. XRPL documentation also lists software reviews, bug bounties, and signed software releases among the network's security practices.

XRPSCAN reported 2.91 million confirmed transactions and 47,483 active accounts on the XRP Ledger at the time of reporting. The explorer also recorded 1,021,376 successful payments in its activity figures for the ledger. The explorer reported an average interval between payments of 3.91 seconds.

Gl1 Banks Develop Standards For Tokenized Finance

Five financial institutions established the Global Layer One Organisation as a nonprofit in Singapore earlier in November. HSBC, JPMorgan's Kinexys, MUFG, Societe Generale-FORGE and Standard Chartered founded the group to develop common standards for tokenized markets. The Monetary Authority of Singapore coordinated the initiative, and the nonprofit carries forward work on shared infrastructure frameworks.

BNY Mellon offers custody for XRP and Ripple 's RLUSD stablecoin as part of the expanded partnership. The two companies are also exploring tokenized trade finance, a use case for the ledger.

On November 16, Metrika released a prototype dashboard for GL1 risk indicators covering four aspects of network operations. The dashboard tracks network availability and settlement finality, and it also shows validator concentration. It also displays transaction costs alongside other measures of network performance and operating risk.

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