MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The Hyperliquid Policy Center wants the United Kingdom to treat public blockchains as infrastructure under its new cryptoasset regime. The group filed two consultation responses with the Financial Conduct Authority and sought clearer limits on financial licensing. It urged the FCA to place compliance duties on firms that provide regulated services to customers.

Hyperliquid Policy Center Sets Out a Test for Network Control

The policy group tied regulatory responsibility to control over a financial service and distinguished that role from network maintenance. Developers contribute software, while validators check and settle transactions across a public network. The group said those functions alone should carry no financial licensing obligation.

The center asked the FCA to examine who can change the rules of a decentralized protocol at will. It also urged the regulator to assess each participant separately and consider whether each conducts a regulated activity commercially. It opposed automatic licensing for validator rewards under the new framework for UK cryptoasset businesses.

The center previously made a similar submission in Europe on financial instruments that use public blockchain infrastructure. Its UK responses carried forward that approach and called for the same regulatory treatment of public and private networks. It also backed excluding products from the market if they fail to meet applicable UK requirements.

FCA Consultations Cover Crypto Trading and DeFi Risks

The FCA published two consultations in October on how its new cryptoasset rules would apply to firms and services. Consultation paper CP26/36 covers technical service exclusions, trading for a firm's own account, and access to decentralized protocols. The FCA also said software development alone need not amount to regulated financial activity.

The second consultation, GC26/7, addresses operational risks and financial crime risks for regulated firms that offer decentralized finance services. The center said distributed validation can reduce reliance on a single provider and help services withstand disruptions. It added that public ledgers can help firms trace transactions across a network's history.

The center also sought changes to the treatment of firms that trade for their own account and face retail counterparties. It urged the FCA to apply those restrictions to direct deals between two parties and exempt multilateral order matching. It also asked the regulator to account for interfaces users choose when applying technical service exclusions.

Hyperliquid Seeks Recognition for Blockchain Records

The center requested seven clarifications across the consultations, including how firms can use public networks and document compliance. It urged the FCA to let regulated firms use these networks to improve operational resilience while meeting existing requirements. Under its proposal, the firms would remain responsible for managing operational and financial crime risks.

The center also asked the FCA to accept verifiable blockchain records as evidence for transparency and recordkeeping obligations. That proposal would give firms a way to demonstrate compliance with records they can verify directly on the network. The FCA also reached a settlement with HTX in a separate case over unlawful promotions aimed at UK users.

The FCA expects to issue final guidance in January 2027 after reviewing the consultation responses it receives from market participants. The new regime takes effect on 25 October 2027 and sets authorization requirements for covered cryptoasset activities in Britain. From that date, firms must obtain authorization to carry out those activities unless an exception applies.

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