MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin miner MARA Holdings is raising $185 million in secured notes through its US subsidiary to fund its planned $1.5 billion acquisition of Long Ridge Energy & Power. The financing, priced at an 8.75% interest rate, is expected to close on Nov. 27, aligned with the timing of the Long Ridge deal.

In a Tuesday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, MARA said the new notes will be issued by its subsidiary and carried a maturity in 2032. Once completed, the offering will be combined with $600 million of existing Long Ridge notes at the same rate, bringing the total Long Ridge-secured principal to $785 million and translating into roughly $68.7 million of annual interest costs.

MARA is financing part of its $1.5 billion Long Ridge acquisition with a $185 million secured debt offering. The new notes carry an 8.75% coupon and mature in 2032, matching the interest rate of existing Long Ridge notes. Combined Long Ridge notes will total $785 million principal, implying about $68.7 million in annual interest payments. MARA says Long Ridge includes a 485-megawatt Ohio natural gas power plant and land that could support more than 1 gigawatt of data center capacity. The company's broader strategy still relies on reducing debt-though the Long Ridge deal will add additional liabilities to its consolidated balance sheet.

Key takeawaysSecured notes set to support the Long Ridge purchase

MARA's SEC filing details the terms of the secured debt offering used to finance the Long Ridge transaction. The company is issuing $185 million of secured notes via its US subsidiary, with an 8.75% interest rate and a maturity date in 2032.

Those new notes will be added to an existing $600 million tranche of Long Ridge notes with the same coupon. Together, the two sets of notes bring the Long Ridge-linked principal to $785 million. Based on MARA's reported annual interest estimate, servicing costs tied to this combined balance are expected to total around $68.7 million per year.

The offering is scheduled to close on Nov. 27, coinciding with MARA's acquisition of Long Ridge. Under the deal, MARA expects to take over Long Ridge's energy operations, including a 485-megawatt natural gas power plant in Ohio.

Long Ridge's power footprint and expansion ambitions

When MARA announced the $1.5 billion acquisition on April 30, it framed Long Ridge as part of an expansion into AI and high-performance computing infrastructure. In the acquisition announcement, MARA indicated the Long Ridge property includes land that could support more than 1 gigawatt of potential data center capacity.

At the same time, the company has not yet announced a major AI tenant for that proposed expansion, leaving an important open question for investors: how quickly the power and land could translate into committed demand and revenue rather than speculative capacity.

MARA also reported in connection with the acquisition that Long Ridge generated approximately $144 million in annualized adjusted EBITDA, extrapolated from the second half of 2025. If the expected annual interest on the combined secured notes is about $68.7 million, that would place interest expense at roughly half of that annualized adjusted EBITDA figure-an important benchmark for evaluating whether the financing structure can be supported by operational cash flow.

Debt reduction efforts continue, but cash needs remain

The secured note offering arrives as MARA has already been actively reducing its debt burden, including through Bitcoin sales. Earlier this year, the company sold substantial amounts of Bitcoin to fund debt-related actions. In March, MARA sold 15,133 BTC for approximately $1.1 billion and used proceeds to repurchase $1 billion in convertible notes at an estimated discount of roughly 9%, which MARA said helped generate savings of about $88 million before transaction costs.

In its most recent shareholder communications, MARA said it had reduced debt by approximately $1.4 billion, or 37%, since the beginning of the year. Even so, bringing Long Ridge onto its consolidated balance sheet would add new debt obligations-highlighting the tension in MARA's approach: shrinking overall debt while still using financing tools to scale into new compute-adjacent infrastructure.

In a separate disclosure from Nov. 9, MARA said it sold 13,597 Bitcoin after quarter-end for approximately $1.1 billion. The company said it used $750 million of the proceeds to repay Bitcoin-backed loans, which also allowed it to release 17,477 BTC that had been pledged as collateral. That sequence underscores how MARA continues to use the market value of its Bitcoin holdings as a lever for liquidity and balance sheet management.

Convertible note repayment risk could add pressure

Beyond the secured notes supporting Long Ridge, MARA also faces potential cash requirements related to other financing structures. In its third-quarter Form 10-Q, the company said holders of approximately $924 million in convertible notes have the right to demand repayment in 2027. If exercised, that option could create another significant funding challenge as MARA continues financing its AI and infrastructure strategy.

For investors, the key issue is how MARA balances several moving parts: near-term transaction timing tied to the Long Ridge closing, ongoing debt servicing on secured notes, and potential future outflows tied to convertible note holders. With both Bitcoin market conditions and operational performance influencing available cash, the path forward could depend on whether Long Ridge's cash generation matches underwriting assumptions.

MARA shares were trading at $6.57 at 6:53 pm UTC on Wednesday, up 2.34% on the day but down 46% over the prior six months, according to Yahoo Finance data.

Looking ahead, readers should watch whether MARA provides updates on financing documentation around the Nov. 27 closing, how the company quantifies Long Ridge's ability to cover the increased annual interest burden, and whether any timeline for securing AI tenants emerges for the planned data center expansion.

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