Invest Africa ( ) has convened its inaugural Africa-Singapore Infrastructure Investment Dialogue in Singapore, bringing together senior government representatives, investors, financial institutions and businesses to strengthen commercial relationships and unlock new opportunities for investment between Africa and Southeast Asia.

Co-hosted by Invest Africa and Connect Africa - Southeast Asia, in partnership with the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG ), the Dialogue took place alongside the Singapore FinTech Festival and the Global SME Finance Forum. The inaugural gathering marks an important step in connecting Africa's infrastructure priorities with Singaporean and wider Southeast Asian capital, expertise and technology.

The event convened Mr. Alvin Tan, Singapore's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development; Hon. Angellah Kairuki, Tanzania's Minister of Communication and Information Technology , alongside institutional investors, infrastructure financiers, senior business leaders and representatives from across the financial services, technology and infrastructure sectors.

Addressing the audience, Minister of State Tan emphasised the importance of giving fresh momentum to Africa-Southeast Asia relations, highlighting the opportunities for deeper cooperation across trade, investment, infrastructure and technology. With the two regions set to represent nearly 3.3 billion people by 2050, he pointed to the importance of diversifying economic partnerships and strengthening commercial connections amid a changing global trade environment.

He also highlighted growing opportunities for Singaporean businesses across Africa's infrastructure, energy, logistics and digital economy, alongside the potential for collaboration in fintech, cross-border payments and financial inclusion. Singapore's ongoing efforts to deepen trade relationships with African markets, including discussions around a Singapore-East African Community Free Trade Agreement, further reflect this ambition.

Minister of State Tan said:

"Strengthening ties between Africa and Southeast Asia presents significant opportunities for both Singapore and Africa. As our economies navigate an evolving global trade environment, closer cooperation across infrastructure, technology, trade and investment will be increasingly important. Singapore is keen to deepen its engagement with African markets and encourage more businesses to explore the opportunities across the continent. Platforms such as this Dialogue play an important role in bringing our governments, investors and businesses together to turn shared ambitions into tangible partnerships."

Honourable Kairuki reinforced the importance of digital infrastructure as a central pillar of Africa's development, highlighting how connectivity and technology are increasingly integral to traditional infrastructure sectors, from smart energy and electricity grids to modern port operations. She called for stronger partnerships between African and Asian governments and businesses to accelerate digital development and unlock opportunities across the infrastructure value chain.

Honourable Kairuki said:

"Digital infrastructure is becoming central to Africa's development and must be considered alongside traditional infrastructure priorities. From smart energy systems and electricity grids to modern ports and transport networks, technology and connectivity are transforming how our economies operate. Stronger partnerships between African and Asian governments and businesses can help accelerate this progress, mobilise investment and unlock new opportunities across the infrastructure value chain."

The discussions, which included a high-level executive roundtable bringing together government representatives, banks, institutional investors and infrastructure project sponsors, explored investment opportunities across energy, digital infrastructure, transport, logistics and industrial development, with a particular focus on innovative financing and public-private partnerships.

Chantelé Carrington, CEO of Invest Africa, said:

"The inaugural Africa-Singapore Infrastructure Investment Dialogue represents an important milestone in strengthening the connections between Africa and Singapore with enormous potential for collaboration. There is a significant opportunity to connect Singaporean and Southeast Asian capital, expertise and technology with Africa's infrastructure ambitions. Invest Africa is uniquely positioned to facilitate these relationships, bringing together the governments, investors and businesses needed to turn shared opportunities into meaningful partnerships and investment."

With Singapore set to assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2027 and the Africa Singapore Business Forum scheduled for July 2027, there is further opportunity to build on this momentum. Invest Africa will continue working with its partners and global network to deepen engagement between Southeast Asia and Africa and translate shared ambitions into tangible investment opportunities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Invest Africa.

About Invest Africa:

Invest Africa is a leading business and investment platform, using over seventy years' experience in Africa to provide our network with unique information and exposure to business opportunities. We have a global footprint of over 400 member companies comprising of multinationals, private equity firms, institutional investors, development finance institutions, professional service organisations, government bodies and entrepreneurs. With chapters in the UK, UAE, US, South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya, we connect our network by leveraging our extensive global reach, market intelligence and exposure to business opportunities. As the trusted entry point into Africa, we support and connect business and investment through our membership, dynamic events programme and consult service. We strive to play a central and influential role in Africa's socio-economic growth by guiding sustainable capital towards key prospects on the continent. Our high standards consistently enact our belief that a responsible and profitable private sector has a crucial role to play in Africa's development.