On 17 November 2026, Minister Counsellor Wang Sheng attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the ZAMVAX vaccine manufacturing facility, a project jointly developed by Jijia International Medical Technology Co., Ltd. of China and Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) of Zambia. Present at the event were Hon. Prof. Roma Chilengi, Minister of Health, senior Zambian government officials and representatives from Chinese and Zambian businesses.

Minister Chilengi expressed his gratitude to the Chinese Government for its long-standing attention to and support for the public health sector of Zambia. He noted that the ZAMVAX facility will strengthen Zambia's public health system, improve infectious disease prevention and control capacity and safeguard the health and safety of its people. It will also serve neighbouring markets, boost Zambia's regional standing and support broader economic and social progress across the region.

Minister Counselor Wang Sheng stated that as the first manufacturing facility in Africa dedicated to cholera vaccines, the ZAMVAX vaccine manufacturing facility represents a key outcome of the Ten Partnership Actions of the 2024 FOCAC Beijing Summit. Upon completion, the project will fill the gap in local vaccine production in Zambia, reduce the external reliance on vaccines, train professionals in public health and significantly strengthen the resilience in responding to public health emergencies in Zambia. The Chinese side stands ready to work closely with the Zambian side to ensure the high-quality construction of this project. It will also give impetus to further cooperation in the health sector to deliver greater benefits to the people of both countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Zambia.