MENAFN - Live Mint) Bandhan Bank has taken over the branding rights for Mumbai's Ghatkopar Metro station, with the busy commuter hub being renamed 'Bandhan Bank Ghatkopar' as part of the lender's efforts to strengthen its presence in the city.

The bank announced the initiative on social media, describing Ghatkopar as one of Mumbai's busiest metro stations and highlighting the branding association as a way to connect with lakhs of commuters travelling through the station every day.

The initiative was executed through a collaboration between MOMS Outdoor, a unit of Madison World, and Times OOH, a Times Group company.

As part of the branding exercise, the station's new identity will also be announced inside metro trains as they approach Ghatkopar station.

The initiative was formally inaugurated by Partha Pratim Sengupta, Managing Director and CEO of Bandhan Bank, in the presence of senior executives from the bank, Mumbai Metro One, Times OOH and MOMS Outdoor.

Ajay Kumar, Business Head of Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd, Rajinder Kumar Babbar, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer of Bandhan Bank, Sumit Chadha, Chief Revenue Officer of Times OOH, and Jayesh Yagnik, CEO of MOMS Outdoor, were among those present.

Why has Bandhan Bank branded Ghatkopar Metro station?

The branding initiative is part of Bandhan Bank's efforts to expand its visibility in Mumba, which it considers a key market.

The lender currently operates more than 95 banking outlets across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including its Ghatkopar West branch. It also plans to open another branch in Ghatkopar East.

Across Maharashtra, the bank has more than 360 banking outlets.

Alongside the branding exercise, Bandhan Bank has installed an ATM at the metro station to provide commuters with access to banking services.

The station's branding features the bank's signature Bandhan Ribbon, which has been used as a common visual element across different touchpoints.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sengupta said the association would help the bank engage with commuters at one of Mumbai's busiest transit hubs.

"Mumbai is a key market for us, and this association strengthens our presence in the city," he said, adding that the initiative combines brand visibility, customer convenience and engagement.

Rohit Chopra, Deputy CEO of Times OOH, said metro stations offer brands an opportunity to reach diverse audiences through frequent and consistent visibility.

Jayesh Yagnik, CEO of MOMS Outdoor, said the association demonstrated how high-footfall transit hubs could become platforms for building lasting brand connections.

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