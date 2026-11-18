MENAFN - Live Mint) The US intelligence chief has ruled out a coordinated or state-sponsored cyberattack behind a series of technology-related disruptions that affected critical services over the past week, as the Donald Trump administration faces growing scrutiny over its response.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told a House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee hearing on worldwide threats on Wednesday that the incidents were separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes.

Technology disruptions were reported on every weekday between Thursday and Tuesday. These included a nationwide halt to air travel, a Microsoft outage that affected email services and a temporary disruption to the US National Security Agency's network.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Were the recent US technology outages caused by a coordinated cyberattack?⌵

The US intelligence chief said the outages were separate service disruptions linked to maintenance and technical changes, not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack. Officials said they had found no evidence of malicious actors behind them.

2What caused the nationwide US flight grounding?⌵

Officials said a router installation in Arkansas triggered the ground stop. The disruption involved air-traffic systems, and officials said they were working to determine exactly what happened.

3Why did the NSA's internal network go offline?⌵

The NSA outage was attributed to scheduled maintenance and a software patch. The patch caused some systems not to restart as expected, while backup networks helped maintain essential operations.

4Which services and companies were affected by the recent outages?⌵

Disruptions affected Microsoft services, US air travel, JPMorgan Chase banking activities, United Airlines operations, the NSA network, and Apple services including iCloud and Apple Pay.

5How did the Apple outage happen, and were its services restored?⌵

Apple said an internal update caused the disruption, which affected services including iCloud and Apple Pay. The company said many systems were back online and it was working to restore the remaining affected services.

| Destiny or coincidence? MS Dhoni's IPL retirement story has a No. 7 connection

"I understand the timing of these incidents can raise questions, and it should. The American people should ask us these questions," Clayton said.

"But based on what we know today, after a great deal of diligence, these are separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes. They are not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack," he added.

Clayton also said threats from Iran had increased substantially, but did not link them to the recent domestic outages.

The administration has faced criticism for not providing a unified explanation of the disruptions, with concerns being raised by members of Congress and the public. Some Republican allies of the president have also called for more answers about what went wrong.

Trump described the situations as "fine" on Tuesday.

Experts have raised concerns about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in the growing volume of cyberactivity. Cybersecurity companies have regularly identified instances of hackers using AI to launch multiple intrusions simultaneously.

Questions over US flight grounding and government response

The disruptions have also triggered political criticism over how senior officials handled the nationwide flight grounding.

| Intel layoffs: Fresh job cuts hit; workforce shrinks to 81,100 under Lip-Bu Tan

At the House hearing, Democratic US Representative Bennie Thompson criticised Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin for boarding a private jet to attend a college football game last weekend amid the transportation disruptions.

"The so-called leadership of the Trump administration consists of refusing to take responsibility, shifting blame to the others, and putting your own interests above the country," Thompson said.

Mullin defended the administration's handling of the ground stop, describing it as "a success" because thousands of planes had landed safely before flights resumed. He also said changing his plans could have led some people to believe he doubted it was safe to fly.

Officials have said that the installation of a router in Arkansas triggered the ground stop. It was the longest such halt to air travel since the al Qaeda attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001.

| Air India Express bets on Rajawat to turn growth into profits JPMorgan, United Airlines and Apple also report disruptions

The recent incidents extended beyond aviation and government networks, affecting several major companies and their services.

The disruptions included problems with some JPMorgan Chase banking activities, a United Airlines technology failure that delayed about 150 flights, and an Apple outage that affected customer services, including iCloud and Apple Pay.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged the concerns surrounding the incidents while speaking to reporters in Manila on Wednesday. He described the disruptions as "unsettling", but said they were unrelated and that there was "zero evidence" they had been caused by "nefarious actors."

(With inputs by Reuters)