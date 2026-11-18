MENAFN - Live Mint) Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally here! After 13 years of waiting, multiple delays and teasers, GTA 6 finally debuted. Fans and critics have shared their first impressions, answering the highly anticipated question: Is GTA 6 worth the wait?

Grand Theft Auto 6 Metacritic review

Going by early social media reviews, thoughts on GTA 6 are currently mixed.

Metacritic, which compiles critics' reviews, gives it 99 out of 100. With this, GTA 6 is now at par with the score of Nintendo 's The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which has held the record since 1998.

X users remain divided

However, a section of people were spotted unimpressed with GTA 6.

One such user took to X and wrote,“GTA 6 is the biggest disappointment in gaming history. Waited 13 years. Played it. Now I want a refund.”

The user further explained,“It's 2026 and Rockstar just sold us a 30fps game. No 60fps performance mode. None. On a $500 console, the base PS5 can't even hold a locked 30. The second a street gets crowded, the frames tank. Driving at high speeds feels like dragging a shopping cart through wet mud. Then there's the story. Hours of driving from point A to point B listening to two characters have dead-end conversations. Instead of heists, you get chores. Flipping burgers. Mini-golf. Playing fetch with a dog. I didn't wait 13 years to be a virtual dog walker. Jason and Lucia have zero personality. Not a single character you'll remember by next week. GTA 5 had Trevor. GTA 6 has nobody. The world is gorgeous, sure-and completely hollow. Millions of polygons with nothing worth doing. It's a $70 screensaver. Yet somehow, it's sitting at a 99 on Metacritic.”

Rating the action-adventure video game 2 out of 10, the post praised GTA 5 in the end.

Reflecting similar sentiments, another wrote on the micro-blogging platform,“Maybe I'm too critical, but all the gameplay I've seen looks incredibly unrealistic. The physics are bad, and the 3D scenes and character details feel stuck in 2018-2020.”

One more said,“GTA 6 might be the biggest disappointment in gaming history. It has a 99 score on Metacritic. And it can't hold 30 FPS. 13 years of waiting. $80 a copy. 212GB. And early players already found issues.”

“I PLAYED GTA 6. HONEST REVIEW: IT'S NOT GOOD. IT'S NOT BAD. AND GTA 5 WAS BETTER. Everyone is calling it the best game ever. Metacritic gave it a 99. I don't see it,” yet another chimed in.

However, a different user argued, calling GTA 6“Most polished, immersive game I've ever played.”

Quick answers to key questions

.4 QUESTIONS1What are early online reviews of GTA 6 saying?⌵

Early social media reactions are mixed. Some netizens have said GTA 5 was better, but the article describes the story as still developing.

2Do early reviews say GTA 6 is better than GTA 5?⌵

There is no clear consensus in the early reactions. Some netizens prefer GTA 5, while the article says opinions on GTA 6 are mixed.

3Is GTA 6 considered a disappointment after the 13-year wait?⌵

The early reactions do not establish that GTA 6 is a disappointment. The article reports mixed social media impressions, with no definitive verdict yet.

4Is GTA 6 worth the wait, according to early reactions?⌵

Early reactions do not provide a definite answer. Social media opinions are mixed, and the article notes that the story is still developing.

What did critics say?

Meanwhile, Yussef Cole of The New York Times praised GTA 6 as it“matured beyond its memorable car crashes and stickups”.

“Some of my favourite moments have been careening through streets with squad cars in hot pursuit,” it mentioned.

The Guardian's Keza MacDonald lauded Leonida which is inspired by Miami, by calling it "so lifelike that at times it beggars belief".

While The Washington Post noted that GTA 6 "raises the bar at every level", Paul Tassi for Forbes wrote, "I can't say I've ever seen a better video game relationship than the one they share".

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier dubbed GTA 6 as a“masterpiece”.