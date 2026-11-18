MENAFN - Live Mint) The Board of Peace set up by President Donald Trump warned his fragile Gaza peace deal could collapse if Israel and Hamas don't recommit to pledges made during negotiations.

In its second report to the United Nations Security Council, submitted on Tuesday and seen by Bloomberg News, the Board of Peace said the Gaza peace process can't move forward until an International Stabilization Force deploys in the enclave, Israel follows through on its commitments and Iran-backed Hamas militants give up their weapons.

“A ceasefire that delivers nothing visible cannot be sustained indefinitely,” the board said.“Should it collapse, there would be no Roadmap to return to, no administration to deploy and no enabling environment to rebuild.”

The report comes after months of intermittent clashes, Israeli airstrikes and a worsening humanitarian situation in the war-ravaged coastal strip. The Associated Press first reported the details.

A multi-stage peace process that led to the release of some Israeli hostages and the bodies of slain captives has stalled for months. The UN said on Tuesday that already dire living conditions for Palestinians were deteriorating further amid winter flooding.

The Board of Peace - which is chaired by Trump himself - described progress in Gaza as“limited” and“imperfect” and said the Palestinian population“faces another winter in tents and rubble.” The report also called on Israel to let in more aid to Gaza, urged both parties to demilitarize and requested that the UN lend more support.

The report is the second such assessment to the UN and comes a year after the Security Council approved Trump's Gaza plan.

Many of the steps outlined in the original agreement still have not been met. The Palestinian committee meant to run Gaza hasn't entered the territory, and an international security force, which is meant to help police Gaza and oversee its demilitarization, also hasn't deployed.

Meanwhile, violence has continued. The UN human rights office said this week that Israeli strikes have killed more than 1,600 Palestinians since the ceasefire was announced, citing Gaza health ministry data.

The Board of Peace report said funding for Gaza efforts remains insufficient, with the UN humanitarian aid appeal only about 40% funded, even as many displaced Palestinians still live in tents and damaged buildings with little or no access to electricity, clean water or proper sanitation.

Israeli restrictions on the entry of supplies and equipment into Gaza have also hampered preparations for winter, the report said, though it noted that Israel cites the risk of Hamas diverting dual-use items for military purposes as the reason for limiting critical materials.

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