MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eric D. Vernon joins as the company's enterprise PMO director; Dave Mannebach joins as general manager of Puyallup and operations services

PUYALLUP, Wash., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedDOT Corporation, a 100% employee-owned manufacturer of mobile HVAC systems, has named two new leaders as the company builds the operational infrastructure to fulfill ambitious growth goals in 2027 and beyond.

Eric D. Vernon, director, Enterprise PMO

Vernon joined in early 2026 as director of the enterprise program management office, with a focus on major enterprise programs like integrating strategic acquisitions, establishing engineering program management capabilities, and elevating manufacturing capabilities internationally.

“After 60 years of solving for the world's toughest environments, we're transforming RedDOT for the next 60 and beyond-building toward EV-ready thermal systems, integrating an acquisition, standing up a new manufacturing operation overseas-and Eric leads the operating infrastructure driving how we plan and execute,” said John Beering, CEO of RedDOT.“The momentum we've gained in 2026 is the start of what comes next, and Eric is key in that progress. He has delivered on every priority we've set.”

Vernon brings more than two decades of program and project management experience across the technology and public sectors. He spent nearly a decade at Dolby Laboratories in San Francisco, where he led product development programs for the company's enterprise software and hardware divisions, working with customers like Microsoft, Amazon and Apple, and later helped launch Dolby's consumer products group.

Before joining RedDOT, Vernon served as a senior project management leader for the state of Washington's Office of Financial Management, where he built and led the project management office for One Washington (Workday ERP implementation), the state's most complex technology modernization initiative.

Vernon earned a Bachelor of Science from Capella University and a Master of Business Administration from Western Governors University. He holds a PMP certification from the Project Management Institute along with additional certifications from the institute and Scrum Alliance.

“What drew me to RedDOT was the combination of ambitious goals, genuinely great people and a leadership team that values open, direct conversations,” said Vernon.“I came here to help this company build on its momentum. That work is well under way.”

Vernon is based at the corporate headquarters in Puyallup, Wash., and works across RedDOT's domestic and international operations.

Dave Mannebach, general manager, Puyallup and operations services

Mannebach joined RedDOT in October as general manager of the Puyallup, Wash., manufacturing facility and operations services. In the role, he oversees manufacturing operations, supply chain and production performance at RedDOT's Puyallup headquarters, focusing on operational transformation, Lean manufacturing, and building the management systems that will support continued growth.

“Dave has spent his career at major industrial manufacturers, finding ways to make production faster and more efficient,” said Beering.“He brings exactly the kind of hands-on, results-oriented operations leadership that matches our culture, and we're glad to have him taking the lead on our Puyallup operations.”

Mannebach brings an extensive background in progressive leadership roles supporting supply chain management and Lean operations. He spent 18 years at General Electric, where he held roles across the company's power and industrial businesses, including plant manager assignments in Salem, Va., and Connersville, Ind. He subsequently served as director of operations at Eaton, where he led manufacturing operations across multiple facilities in the U.S. and internationally, and held a chief operating officer role at Chicago Switchboard LLC before joining Wilsonart as director of operations.

“What appealed to me about RedDOT is that it's employee-owned, so people are invested and there is real opportunity to make an impact,” said Mannebach.“My whole career has been about being on the plant floor, working alongside people, to build on what's working and take it further. That's exactly what this role is, and I'm excited to be here.”

A Six Sigma Black Belt, Mannebach earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Siena University and a Master of Business Administration from Clarkson University. He is based in the Tacoma, Wash., area.

Learn more at reddot.red.

About RedDOT Corporation

For 60 years, RedDOT has conquered the world's toughest environments, delivering climate solutions across the industrial, transportation, defense, infrastructure and recreation markets. As the mobile HVAC standard trusted by OEMs and operators worldwide, we've built our field-tested expertise into solutions for today's most demanding applications. We solve for yes with install-ready A/C and heaters, advanced battery thermal management, custom-engineered systems and more. Proudly 100% employee-owned, we're REDy with sleeves-rolled-up service, inventory readiness, advanced performance and boots-on-the-ground expertise. We pressure-test challenges others won't touch, because customer success is our success. RedDOT isn't just ready: we're REDy For Anything. Are you?

Media contact:

Annie Alley

Firmani + Associates

206-466-2713

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