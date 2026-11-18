MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lodging at Grand Canyon National Park's South Rim reopens to overnight guests Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, after the National Park Service completes a new water systemArizona Office of Tourism, Grand Canyon Conservancy, tourism and hospitality companies congratulate the National Park Service and the State of Arizona on the reopening of Grand Canyon National Park

Fast Facts

What: South Rim lodging in Grand Canyon National Park reopens to overnight guests

When: Friday, Nov. 20, 2026

Where: South Rim, Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

Who: Xanterra Travel Collection® (Bright Angel Lodge, El Tovar Hotel, Kachina Lodge, Maswik Lodge, Thunderbird Lodge) and Delaware North Parks & Resorts (Yavapai Lodge)

Offers: Up to 30% off select Xanterra Travel Collection® stays at Grand Canyon Lodges starting Wednesday, Nov. 18; 30% off Yavapai Lodge stays in a Black Friday offer launching Nov. 27

GRAND CANYON, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lodges at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park are scheduled to reopen to overnight visitors Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, after the National Park Service eased water restrictions. Xanterra Travel Collection® and Delaware North Parks & Resorts will welcome guests back in time for Thanksgiving and the December holiday season.

Why is the South Rim reopening now?

The reopening came after the National Park Service's accelerated completion of a new water system for the South Rim, including a new treatment plant and key parts of the new Transcanyon Waterline.

Why did South Rim lodging close?

South Rim lodging operated by Xanterra Travel Collection® and Delaware North Parks & Resorts closed Aug. 29 as Stage 4 water restrictions were implemented in response to the tragic flooding in a remote area of the inner canyon that significantly damaged the Transcanyon Waterline. Grand Canyon National Park stayed open for day visitation, and many travelers stayed in hotels in Tusayan and other park gateway communities.

Can travelers stay inside Grand Canyon National Park for Thanksgiving and the holidays?

Yes. Travelers can again stay inside Grand Canyon National Park during Thanksgiving and the December holiday season. Late autumn and winter visits to the South Rim offer often snow-dusted views, sunsets, stargazing, scenic drives, walking paths and hiking trails.

What are Arizona's tourism leaders saying about this?

“Waking up to sunrise over the canyon and sitting down to dinner on the rim are among the most memorable parts of a Grand Canyon visit, and we're thrilled they're back on the South Rim,” said Alix Skelpsa Ridgway, director of the Arizona Office of Tourism.“Thanks to the tireless efforts of the National Park Service and state and regional partners, travelers from across Arizona and around the world can enjoy the full experience again, just in time for the holidays.”

Which Xanterra Travel Collection® lodges and restaurants reopen on Nov. 20?

Bright Angel Lodge, El Tovar Hotel, Kachina Lodge, Maswik Lodge and Thunderbird Lodge, all operated by Xanterra Travel Collection®, are scheduled to welcome overnight guests Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. Dining at El Tovar Hotel and Maswik Lodge also reopens Nov. 20, in addition to the dining options currently open at Bright Angel Lodge.

Tours and activities, including mule rides, bus tours and the Grand Canyon Railway, continue as normal. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 18, travelers can save up to 30% on select stays at Grand Canyon Lodges as part of Xanterra's Thankful for Travel Sale. Guests can check availability and book through Grand Canyon Lodges.

“The National Park Service has shown exceptional leadership and dedication in its efforts to support the Grand Canyon community throughout this challenging time, and now to reopen lodging in the Grand Canyon,” said Andy Stiles, Xanterra Travel Collection®'s general manager, Grand Canyon South Rim.“We are honored to be able to welcome guests back to our historic lodges so that they can enjoy one of the natural world's greatest wonders during the holidays.”

Is Yavapai Lodge reopening, and what dining is available?

Yavapai Lodge, operated by Delaware North Parks & Resorts, will welcome overnight guests back to the South Rim beginning Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, with no occupancy restrictions. The reopening marks a milestone in the return of in-park hospitality ahead of Thanksgiving and the holiday travel season, and lets visitors stay inside Grand Canyon National Park again.

Guests celebrating Thanksgiving can enjoy seasonal offerings at Yavapai Dining Hall and Desert Lounge + Grill at Holiday Inn Resort Grand Canyon, which has remained open in nearby Tusayan throughout the disruption. Additional Delaware North Parks & Resorts dining locations welcoming visitors back include Yavapai Tavern and Yavapai Cafe. Travelers planning a future visit can take advantage of Yavapai Lodge's Black Friday offer, launching Nov. 27 and featuring 30% off stays.

“After a challenging time for the Grand Canyon community, welcoming guests back to Yavapai Lodge ahead of the holiday season is especially meaningful,” said Dan Cornforth, general manager of Yavapai Lodge for Delaware North Parks and Resorts.“We know how much this destination means to the people who visit, and for the opportunity to once again welcome travelers to experience the South Rim, support the local community and connect with the people who make this place so special. We thank the National Park Service for its incredible efforts to overcome this challenge.”

How has Grand Canyon Conservancy supported the park during the water crisis?

As the official nonprofit partner of Grand Canyon National Park, Grand Canyon Conservancy (GCC) has played an important role in supporting the park and its community throughout the recent water crisis. In response to the flooding and resulting water restrictions, GCC helped coordinate community resources, provided bottled water, organized free community dinners, and partnered with local businesses to offer essential services to South Rim residents and employees.

Beyond its immediate response, GCC continues to work closely with Grand Canyon National Park to support critical infrastructure improvements, recovery and restoration efforts, and the long-term resilience of the park.

“The reopening of overnight accommodations at the South Rim is wonderful news for Grand Canyon, the people who live and work here, and the millions of visitors who come to experience this extraordinary place,” said Elizabeth Silkes, chief executive officer of Grand Canyon Conservancy.“We are immensely grateful to the National Park Service for its tireless work to restore water service and to the entire Grand Canyon community for its resilience during these challenging months. Grand Canyon Conservancy has been proud to support our park partners and neighbors throughout this crisis, and we look forward to welcoming visitors back while continuing to invest in the park's recovery and future.”

How do you book a South Rim stay?

Check availability and book Xanterra Travel Collection® lodging through Grand Canyon Lodges, or book Yavapai Lodge directly.

About Xanterra Travel Collection®

Known for its“Legendary Hospitality with a Softer Footprint®,” Xanterra Travel Collection ® provides A World of Unforgettable Experiences® through its operations in national parks, including lodges, restaurants, tours, and activities, as well as through its ownership of resorts, a cruise line, a railway, and tour companies. Xanterra has operations in Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Glacier and Rocky Mountain National Parks, and Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Xanterra Travel Collection® also owns and operates Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel in Williams, Ariz., The Grand Hotel and The Grand Canyon Hotel & Suites in Tusayan, Ariz., The Oasis at Death Valley in Death Valley Calif., Windstar Cruises, Holiday Vacations, VBT | Country Walkers. Xanterra is also affiliated with two Forbes Five-Star Resorts, The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo., and Sea Island on the coast of Georgia.

About Delaware North Parks and Resorts

Inspired by the great outdoors, Delaware North Parks and Resorts operates lodging, food, beverage and retail services, along with recreational activities and educational programming at destinations throughout North America, Australia and New Zealand. The portfolio includes lodging in and near many iconic national and state parks, including Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone, Sequoia & Kings Canyon and Olympic National Parks and Niagara Falls State Park, as well as at cultural attractions such as Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Delaware North Parks and Resorts is part of global hospitality and entertainment company Delaware North. Learn more at and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Grand Canyon Conservancy

Grand Canyon Conservancy is the official nonprofit partner of Grand Canyon National Park, raising private funds, operating retail shops within the park, and providing educational programs about the natural and cultural history of the region. Our members fund projects including trails and historic building preservation, educational programs for the public, and the protection of wildlife and their natural habitat. Grand Canyon Conservancy inspires generations of park champions to cherish and support the natural and cultural wonder of Grand Canyon. For more information, visit .

About the Arizona Office of Tourism

The Arizona Office of Tourism works to strengthen and grow Arizona's economy through travel and tourism promotion, positioning Arizona as the leading tourism destination for domestic and international travelers. In 2025, tourism employed more than 195,190 Arizonans and contributed over $4.4 billion in tax revenue to our federal, state and local economies.

Primary Media Contacts

for Hospitality Operations:

Xanterra Travel Collection

TURNER PR

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Delaware North

Kaitlin (Harris) Fitzpatrick, The Zimmerman Group

561.674.2387

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Additional Media Contacts:

Grand Canyon Conservancy

Mindy Riesenberg

928.863.3878

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Arizona Office of Tourism

Josh Coddington

480.438.4700

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