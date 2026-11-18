MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to Kitron ASA's ("" or the "") annual general meeting on 24 April 2026, where the Company's board of directors was granted an authorisation to increase the Company's share capital by issuing new shares in connection with an employee share purchase program in the Company.

Based on the aforementioned authorisation, the Company has now completed the allocation of shares under the employee share purchase program for 2026 - the“Kitron Discounted Shares with Lock-in Period Program” - (" ESPP 2026 Program "), other than for participating employees in China, for which the allocation will be dealt with separately, and subject to necessary approvals as explained below.

Eligible permanent employees have from 26 October 2026 to and including 6 November 2026 (the " Application Period ") been given the opportunity to apply for shares in the Company at a discounted price in accordance with the ESPP 2026 Program.

The Company is pleased to announce that, based on applications received from employees, it has allocated 269,615 new shares, excluding any allocations to participating employees in China. The discounted subscription price per share is NOK 70.59 for participants resident outside the US and NOK 75.00 for participants resident in the US. The prices are calculated under the respective ESPP 2026 Program terms, with a 20% discount for participants resident outside the US and a 15% discount for participants resident in the US, subject to the minimum price under the US sub-plan. The Board of Directors has decided that shares allocated shall be subject to a lock-up period of 2 years.

Each employee eligible for participation has been offered to apply for shares with a total investment amount up to an amount corresponding to 3/5 of the Norwegian National Insurance Basic Amount (G) including the discount. 3/5 of the G amount for 2026 is NOK 81 929 and the maximum share value per employee under the ESPP 2026 Program is therefore NOK 102 411, with a discount of up to NOK 20 482.

Based on the applications received from employees and pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Company's annual general meeting on 24 April 2026, the board has today resolved to increase the Company's share capital by up to NOK 26,961.50 by issuing up to 269,615 new shares, each at a nominal value of NOK 0.10, of which 261,961 shares are allocated at a subscription price of NOK 70.59 per share to participants resident outside the US and 7,654 shares at NOK 75.00 per share to participants resident in the US.

The following primary insiders have been allocated shares under ESPP 2026: Lars Peter Nilsson: 1,160 shares; Cathrin Nylander: 1,160 shares; Mindaugas Sestokas: 1,160 shares; Geir Runge Vedøy: 849 shares; and Mads Bech-Willumstad: 566 shares. Please see the attached notifications pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation for further details.

The ESPP is offered to eligible employees in China, however, a separate share allocation procedure will apply for employees in China. Consequently, current conditional allocations of 26,938 shares to these participating employees are not included in the capital increase described above. The allocation of these shares is conditional on the approval of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange and any other necessary local approvals and will require a separate board resolution to increase the share capital or settlement of application with treasury shares. For the avoidance of doubt, employee participation in the ESPP and its operation will also be subject to any conditions and obligations dictated by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange and any other necessary local approvals.

More information about the employee share purchase plan is included in the Company's revised remuneration guidelines approved at the annual general meeting on 24 April 2026. The remuneration guidelines are available on the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel. +47 900 43 284

Email: ...

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has more than 3 000 employees, and revenues were EUR 738 million in 2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

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KRT 1500 ESPP