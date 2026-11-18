Redmond, Washington, United States, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Any serious business phone system comparison begins with what each provider is willing to disclose, and on that measure the category varies more than its marketing suggests. A review of the published pricing pages of ten business communications platforms found that nine publish an entry price, but that seat minimums, billing-period display and incompatible allowance structures make those nine figures difficult to place side by side. Published per-user texting allowances on entry plans run from 25 outbound messages a month to 4,000, with two providers publishing unlimited instead of a figure. The review was conducted in October 2026 by SoundLine, a communication platform for founders operating its own voice network since 2008.

The research examined each provider's own published materials rather than third-party summaries. Where a figure could not be read from the vendor's page, it was recorded as not published rather than estimated.

SoundLine is one of the ten platforms reviewed and has a commercial interest in the outcome. Its own figures are included on the same basis as the others, and the sections below identify where competing platforms perform better.



What is published, and what is not

Of the ten platforms examined, nine publish an entry price on their pricing page. Published entry rates on annual billing cluster between $14 and $30 per user per month.

One does not. 8x8's plans and pricing page groups its offerings into contact center, customer experience, communications APIs and unified communications, and invites prospective buyers to request a quote. No price appears for any configuration.

The harder problem is the nine that do publish. Aircall publishes $30 and $50 per license on annual billing and $40 and $70 billed monthly, which is a price, but all plans carry a three-license minimum regardless of billing cycle, so the smallest sum a buyer can actually pay is $90 a month on an annual commitment, or $120 month to month, rather than $30. Nextiva publishes both monthly and annual rates, but the annual figure is conditional on a twelve-month or longer term agreement. Several providers display one billing period by default and the other behind a toggle.

None of that is concealment. It does mean that a buyer reading three pricing pages in one sitting is comparing three different things, and that the headline number is the least informative figure on the page.

Quote-based pricing is long established for selling to organizations with procurement functions. Its effect on a small buyer is that comparison requires entering a sales process first, so effort is committed to one vendor before its competitiveness is known. The practical consequences of that choice are set out in a separate analysis of 8x8 pricing and alternatives.



How this business phone system comparison was conducted

Each provider's own pricing page was read directly in October 2026. Where a page rendered its figures in script rather than markup, the page was opened in a browser and read as a visitor would see it, which was necessary in RingCentral's case. No figure was taken from a third-party summary, a review site or a competitor's comparison page, and no figure was estimated.

Where a provider publishes pricing in bands by user count, the band applicable to a small business was used. RingCentral publishes separate bands for one to five users, six to one hundred, and one hundred or more; the one-to-five band is reported here.

Four attributes were recorded for each platform: published entry price on annual and monthly billing, minimum contract term, self-serve trial availability and length, and included outbound text messaging on the entry plan. Where a provider did not publish an attribute, it was recorded as not published. That category is itself a finding and is reported rather than filled.

Published entry rate on annual billing, minimum term and self-serve trial, in each provider's own words:



Grasshopper - from $14 per month at a flat rate rather than per user. Minimum term not published. Seven-day trial with no payment card required.

SoundLine - $14.99 per user. No minimum term. Seven-day trial.

Dialpad - $15 per user. Minimum term not published. Fourteen-day trial.

Nextiva - $15 per user. Twelve months or longer. No self-serve trial; a demonstration is offered instead.

Quo - $15 per user. No minimum term stated. Seven-day trial.

Vonage - $14.99 to $19.99 monthly depending on band. Minimum one year. No free trial on the plans reviewed.

Ooma Office - $19.95 per user. No contract necessary. Trial availability not published.

RingCentral - $20 per user. Minimum term not published. Fourteen-day trial, with SMS excluded from trial use.

Aircall - $30 Essentials and $50 Professional per license on annual billing, $40 and $70 billed monthly, with a three-license minimum on all plans regardless of billing cycle: an effective entry of $90 per month on an annual commitment, or $120 month to month. Enterprise is quote-only. Minimum term not published. Seven-day trial documented in its support material. 8x8 - no price published for any configuration. Minimum term not published. Trial not published.



Included messaging is the least comparable line in any business phone system comparison

The widest variation the review found was not in price. It was in how much business text messaging each entry plan includes.

RingCentral's RingEX Core includes 25 outbound messages per user per month, rising to 100 on its Advanced plan. Dialpad publishes its messaging allowance in its product documentation rather than on its pricing page, which is itself the problem this section describes. Nextiva publishes 100 per user on NEXT Core and 500 on NEXT Engage. Ooma Office publishes 250 messages per month on its Pro plan and 1,000 on Pro Plus, counted per account and combining inbound and outbound. SoundLine's fair use allowance is 1,000 outbound messages per user per month, pooled across the account. Aircall includes 4,000 outbound messages per user per month with unlimited inbound. Grasshopper publishes unlimited texting on its plans.

Between the lowest and highest published per-user allowances, RingCentral's 25 and Aircall's 4,000, the difference is a factor of 160. That ratio holds only between two finite figures. Unlimited is not the top of it, and a provider publishing unlimited has not published a larger number; it has declined to publish one.

What makes the line genuinely hard to compare is that the allowances are not measuring the same thing. Some are counted per user, some per account regardless of headcount, and at least one counts inbound and outbound together. A buyer who reads four of them as if they were four values of one quantity will reach a wrong conclusion, and the direction of the error depends on headcount. Two of the providers in this review are compared line by line on RingCentral vs Dialpad.

Two providers sell a remedy. RingCentral's Business SMS Booster is $25 per user per month, which is more than its Core plan costs. Ooma offers bulk message purchases on request.



Why pooled and per-user allowances cannot be compared directly

Two providers in the review publish allowances that cannot be ranked at all without knowing the headcount.

A per-user allowance multiplies with headcount. A pooled account allowance does not. The comparison therefore inverts depending on company size, which means a single ranking of texting generosity is not possible.

RingCentral's RingEX Core publishes 25 outbound messages per user per month. Ooma Office publishes 250 messages per month on its Pro plan, counted per account rather than per user. At one user, Ooma's allowance is ten times RingCentral's. At ten users the two are level at 250. At twenty users RingCentral provides 500 and Ooma still provides 250, so the provider that was ten times more generous is now half as generous. Neither published figure changed. The ranking did, because one of them multiplies with headcount and the other is divided by it, and that is why the structure has to be read before the number.

The practical implication is that a buyer cannot evaluate this line from a comparison chart. The allowance has to be modeled against the headcount the business expects to reach, and against the message volume it expects to send, which for a business running appointment reminders or booking confirmations is usually larger than it first estimates.



Trial access, and what trials exclude

Six of the ten platforms publish a self-serve free trial. Lengths are seven days at SoundLine, Quo and Grasshopper, and fourteen days at RingCentral and Dialpad. Grasshopper's trial requires no payment card. Aircall documents a seven-day trial in its support material.

Two do not offer a self-serve trial. Nextiva's pricing page offers a demonstration or a conversation with sales rather than a purchase path for its NEXT plans, and its published annual small-business rates are conditional on a twelve-month or longer term agreement; no minimum is stated against its monthly rates. Vonage publishes no free trial on the plans reviewed and requires a minimum one-year commitment on new annual accounts, with early termination fees of up to the full remaining contract value.

One trial restriction is worth naming specifically. RingCentral's trial terms state that SMS is not available for trial use. The effect is that the feature with the widest variation across the category, and the one most commonly underestimated by small buyers, is the feature a prospective RingCentral customer cannot evaluate before committing.



Contract terms

Three positions appear across the ten. SoundLine and Ooma Office publish month-to-month terms with no minimum. Nextiva's published small-business rates require twelve months or longer. Vonage requires a minimum of one year on new annual accounts. The remainder do not publish minimum term information on their pricing pages.

For a buyer uncertain whether a platform will suit them, the term is a larger commitment than the rate. A difference of five dollars per seat per month is recoverable; eleven remaining months of a contract is not. SoundLine publishes its own terms and rates in full at soundline.io.



What is absent from every pricing page reviewed

Three attributes a small buyer would reasonably want were not published by any of the ten.

None publishes a measured time from signup to a working number. Several do not operate a self-serve path at all, which makes the figure undefined for them, but no provider that does offer self-serve publishes one either.

None publishes what happens to calls during an internet outage at the customer's premises. The honest answer is that inbound calls continue to arrive at the provider and can be routed onward to mobile numbers automatically, while desk phones in the affected building stop working. That is a configuration question with a real answer, and it is absent from the category's published material.

None publishes the carrier registration interval that applies before business texting works on a newly issued number, although the interval is real at every provider.



Where competing platforms perform better

A comparison published by one of the parties is worth less if it never concedes anything, so the review records the following.

Aircall's included outbound texting is four times SoundLine's per-user allowance, and Grasshopper publishes unlimited texting. Grasshopper's flat-rate model is less expensive than per-user pricing for a small group sharing one number, though which Grasshopper plan carries which user count should be read off its own page before relying on the comparison. RingCentral and Dialpad both publish fourteen-day trials against SoundLine's seven. Ooma Office includes a toll-free number with 500 inbound minutes per month, which SoundLine charges for. Dialpad includes AI transcription on its entry plan where SoundLine includes it from Growth. And for a business that needs a dedicated contact center (queue analytics at scale, workforce management, omnichannel routing), 8x8, Dialpad's Support and Sell products and Aircall are built for that work in a way SoundLine is not.



Questions buyers ask

Which business phone system is best for a small business?

The answer depends on the shape of the business rather than on a ranking. For one or two people who text customers, a per-user platform with a substantial messaging allowance. For several people sharing one number, a flat-rate provider. For a sales or support team, a contact center product. For a procurement process, an enterprise vendor with an account team.

Why do some business phone providers not publish prices?

Quote-based pricing is standard for vendors selling into organizations with procurement functions, where configurations are negotiated. Of the ten platforms reviewed, 8x8 was the only one that published no price on its plans and pricing page. Aircall published annual rates only, which is a different thing and is sometimes reported as the same thing.

How much texting is included with a business phone plan?

Published per-user allowances on entry plans range from 25 outbound messages a month to 4,000, and two providers publish unlimited instead of a figure. The structures differ as much as the numbers: some allowances are counted per user, some per account regardless of headcount, and at least one counts inbound and outbound together. Compare the structure before comparing the number.

Which business phone systems have no minimum contract?

Of the ten reviewed, SoundLine and Ooma Office publish month-to-month terms. Nextiva's published small-business rates require a twelve-month or longer agreement, and Vonage requires a minimum of one year on new annual accounts.

