MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The online kitchen, bath and lighting retailer outlines six checks to make before ordering chandeliers, pendants, and vanity lights during Black Friday week.

- Gregory Shnaydman, CEO of KB Authority.

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KB Authority, an online retailer of kitchen, bath and lighting fixtures based in Sunrise, Florida, has released a Black Friday lighting checklist for shoppers buying light fixtures online. The checklist covers six details that are easy to miss when choosing a fixture from a photo: size, finish, location rating, bulb and dimmer compatibility, mounting, and the product details on the listing.

Black Friday week runs from November 27 through Cyber Monday, November 30, 2026, and lighting is often bought alongside holiday hosting plans and end-of-year renovation projects. The company said that confirming a few measurements and ratings before checkout helps shoppers choose a fixture that fits the space the first time.

Six Checks Before Ordering a Light Fixture

Measure the space first. A common designer guideline for dining rooms is a chandelier diameter, in inches, close to the room's length plus width in feet, hung about 30 to 36 inches above the table. Shoppers comparing chandeliers can use that range to narrow the options before looking at styles.

Size vanity lights to the mirror. General guidelines suggest a vanity light about two-thirds to three-quarters of the mirror width, mounted around 75 to 80 inches from the floor. Measuring the mirror and the space above it before browsing bath and vanity lights avoids fixtures that overhang the mirror or sit too close to the ceiling.

Match the finish name, not the photo. Screens show finishes differently, and finish names vary by brand. Matching the exact finish name, such as brushed nickel or satin brass, across faucets, hardware and lighting gives a more consistent result than matching by eye.

Check the location rating. Bathrooms call for damp-rated fixtures. Porches, patios and other spots that rain can reach need wet-rated fixtures. Shoppers should look for the rating in the product details before ordering outdoor lighting or bath fixtures.

Confirm bulbs and dimmers. Some fixtures use built-in LEDs and others take replaceable bulbs. Shoppers planning to use a dimmer should confirm the fixture and the existing dimmer switch are compatible, and choose a color temperature that suits the room.

Plan the mounting. Heavier chandeliers and large pendants need an electrical box rated for the fixture's weight, and sloped ceilings may need an adapter. Checking the weight and mounting details on the listing before ordering helps avoid installation delays.

The full range of fixtures, including chandeliers, pendants, flush mounts, wall sconces, vanity lights and outdoor lighting from brands such as Kichler, Savoy House, Maxim Lighting, Golden Lighting and Z-Lite, is available in the KB Authority lighting department.

About KB Authority

KB Authority is an online retailer of kitchen, bath and lighting products, including vanities, faucets, sinks, toilets, medicine cabinets and light fixtures from manufacturers such as Kichler, Savoy House, Kohler and TOTO. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

Media contact

Gregory Shnaydman

CEO, KB Authority

+1 305-395-4491

...



Greg Shnaydman

Kitchen and Bath Authority

+1 305-395-4481

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KB Authority Releases Black Friday Lighting Checklist to Help Shoppers Avoid Wrong-Size and Wrong-Finish Returns News Provided By Kitchen and Bath Authority November 18, 2026, 19:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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