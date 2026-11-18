Vince Lombardi, Legendary Coach of the Green Bay Packers

Life Rights of Coach Vince Lombardi Being Granted to Eighteen Worldwide Productions filmmakers James Manera & Massimiliano "Max" Musina

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (NOVEMBER 18, 2026, 12 NOON PACIFIC): The family of the legendary Vince Lombardi, the iconic Green Bay Packers coach considered the greatest in history and the namesake for the Super Bowl trophy, has granted an exclusive life rights option to Eighteen Worldwide filmmakers James Manera and Massimiliano“Max” Musina for a feature film about the revered coach, and the possibility for related scripted television and documentary projects. The agreement was made with Lombardi's son, Vince Lombardi Jr., on behalf of the family, through its representative, Luminary Group LLC.

Also involved in the film will be former Coach Lombardi players: Dave Robinson, Boyd Dowler, Marv Fleming and Chuck Mercein.

Manera's original screenplay begins with Lombardi's arrival in Green Bay in 1959, when the franchise's very existence in the NFL was in jeopardy.

Beyond his coaching accomplishments, Vince Lombardi stood for ideals which are as relevant and timely as ever.“People remember my father for the wins, and there were a lot of them,” said Vince Lombardi Jr.“What I remember is how hard he worked for them, how much he cared about the men who played for him, and how seriously he took his faith and his family. That is the man I hope audiences get to know.”

“Vince Lombardi demanded excellence, and he gave it back in equal measure to the men who played for him,” said Manera, who wrote the screenplay that won over the Lombardi family.“Writing this film meant living with that standard every day. To have the Lombardi family's trust, and the voices of the players who were there, is one of the greatest responsibilities I have ever carried.” Manera and Musina will produce the film through their Eighteen Worldwide LLC.

“Coach Lombardi built a culture of winning that still shapes how people compete and lead, long after they leave the locker room,” said Musina.“His philosophy was simple and almost impossible to live up to: prepare harder than anyone, and take care of the man next to you. That's how we're approaching this film. James has written a script worthy of him, and we're grateful to Vince Lombardi Jr., the Lombardi family, and Luminary Group for placing his story in our hands.”

Lombardi, Jr. will serve as an executive producer, as will Pete Enfield and Jonathan Faber of the Luminary Group LLC. Co-executive producing will be Robert Schmidt, head of the Vincent T. Lombardi Foundation, who also served as founding executive director of the Pro Football Retired Players Association.

“Coach Lombardi's lessons outlived every game he coached,” said Schmidt.“This film will carry them to a new generation, on and off the gridiron.”

“More than fifty years after his passing, Coach Lombardi's name still stands for excellence, and protecting his legacy is a responsibility the family takes seriously,” said Pete Enfield, President of Luminary Group LLC.“James Manera's screenplay and Eighteen Worldwide's vision for a project of this magnitude earned the family's trust, and Luminary Group is proud to be part of bringing it to audiences around the world.”

When Lombardi took hold of the Green Bay Packers in 1959, the team was coming off a dismal 1-10-1 season. But he immediately turned the fortunes of the franchise around, and in nine seasons coached the team to five NFL championships, including the first two Super Bowls.

Lombardi's personal philosophy of chasing excellence, reaching one's mental and physical best individually while giving all to the team and pushing through adversity to achieve your goals was applied to the game of football. And in doing so, he gained undying loyalty. He is considered the best football coach of all time.

Harris Tulchin of Harris Tulchin & Associates will serve as co-executive producer and provide entertainment legal services for the project.

About Eighteen Worldwide LLC

Lynda Eisenstat Dorf

LD Communications

+1 424-645-4620

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Legendary NFL Coach Vince Lombardi's Life Rights Granted for Biopic News Provided By LD Communications November 18, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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