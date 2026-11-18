ECI Software Solutions

Machine shop lifted on-time delivery from 50% to 98%, growing sales 2.6x in 2 years; lumber company leader helped raise ~$4 million for pediatric rehabilitation

WESTLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ECI Software Solutions, Inc. (“ECI”), a leader in AI-powered, cloud-based business management software and services, today announced the winners of its annual Everyday Hero and Customer Excellence Awards, honoring ECI customers who lifted on-time delivery from 50% to 98% and who raised nearly $4 million for children's rehabilitation care in North Carolina.

All winners and finalists were celebrated at ECI's Connect Customer Conference, which took place November 16-18, 2026, at the Cosmopolitan Resort in Las Vegas.

Everyday Hero Award Winner: David Fitch

Now in its 11th year, the Everyday Hero Award program honors ECI customers who consistently go above and beyond to help others and make a difference in their communities. Nominations are submitted by ECI employees, customers, and partners and are evaluated by a panel of judges.

David Fitch of Fitch Lumber Company, a fourth-generation family business in Carrboro, N.C., is the 2026 winner, leading the Fitch Family Comprehensive Pediatric Rehabilitation Program. After his 10-year-old son was seriously injured by a car, the family learned that there was no inpatient pediatric rehabilitation unit nearby. His son had to travel nine hours by ambulance to Atlanta for care.

Fitch and his family have since raised nearly $4 million toward a pediatric rehabilitation program at the North Carolina Children's Hospital, providing a place for local children to recover closer to home. As the winner, ECI will donate $15,000 to the program in Fitch's honor.

The 2026 Everyday Hero Award finalists include:

.Shane Sullivan, Caruso Homes: Works with Caruso Cares, the company's employee-led charity that repairs homes for elderly and disabled neighbors in Prince George's County.

.Milli Arakawa, Neighborhoods of EYA: Co-founded the volunteer-run One Desk Foundation in 2010, whose Home Run Heroes program honors outstanding elementary students at Washington Nationals games.

ECI will donate $7,500 to a charity chosen by each finalist.

Customer Excellence Award Winner: Bryant Machine Company

The Customer Excellence Award recognizes customers using ECI software to improve efficiency, customer experience, and business performance.

Bryant Machine Co., a family-owned machine shop founded in 1979 and based in Jacksonville, Ala., won the 2026 award. The company expanded into aerospace and implemented JobBOSS2 in 2023. Since then, it has:

.Raised on-time delivery from 50% to 98% by late 2025

.Saved $425,000 in material costs through improved inventory controls

.Grown sales from $1.1 million in 2023 to $2.9 million in 2025

Results as reported by Bryant Machine Co. Individual results may vary.

“Small and midsize businesses are at the heart of everything we do at ECI, and we recognize that their impact extends far beyond their day-to-day operations,” said Ron Books, CEO of ECI.“Bryant Machine shows what a small shop can achieve when it gets real visibility into its jobs and inventory: more on-time orders, lower costs, and room to grow. Our Everyday Hero honorees show that these same businesses are also what holds their communities together. That combination is what drives us to build great software for companies of their size.”

Visit the Everyday Hero Award and Customer Excellence Award pages to learn more about the impact these winners and finalists have made on their communities and businesses.

About ECI

ECI Software Solutions provides AI-powered, cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end-to-end. Built by experts in manufacturing, building and construction, field service, and distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 30,000 customers in more than 90 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, and Australia. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ECI's strategy, future operations, product development, anticipated performance, and expected benefits of partnerships, appointments, or technology initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on ECI's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. ECI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

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Adele Williams

Brands2Life

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ECI Software Solutions Announces 2026 Everyday Hero and Customer Excellence Award Winners News Provided By ECI Software Solutions November 18, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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