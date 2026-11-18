Abigail Stanley Technical Integration Manager SacValley MedShare

Experienced healthcare & health IT pro brings clinical expertise and interoperability leadership to strengthen health information exchange across California.

- John Helvey, Chief Executive Officer of SacValley MedShareSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SacValley MedShare Welcomes Abigail Stanley as Technical Integration ManagerExperienced healthcare and health IT professional brings clinical expertise and interoperability leadership to strengthen health information exchange across California.SacValley MedShare (SVMS), a California-designated Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO), is pleased to announce the appointment of Abigail Stanley as Technical Integration Manager. Stanley brings a unique combination of frontline clinical experience, healthcare technology expertise, and a patient-centered approach to advancing health information exchange and interoperability.Stanley's healthcare career began as a military Medical Laboratory Technician, followed by service as a registered nurse in acute care, critical care, and outpatient surgery. She later transitioned into health information technology at Contexture, supporting health information exchange initiatives across Arizona and Colorado.Throughout her career, Stanley has focused on bridging the gap between clinical workflows and technical systems, helping healthcare organizations improve data quality, strengthen interoperability, and deliver meaningful information to providers when and where it is needed.“Abigail brings an exceptional combination of clinical knowledge and technical expertise to SacValley MedShare,” said John Helvey, Chief Executive Officer of SacValley MedShare.“Her firsthand understanding of patient care, combined with her experience developing and implementing complex health information exchange solutions, will be invaluable as we continue expanding our capabilities and strengthening connections across California's healthcare community. Her commitment to making healthcare data truly usable aligns directly with our mission.”In her role as Technical Integration Manager, Stanley will support the development, implementation, and optimization of technical integrations across the SacValley MedShare network. Her expertise in HL7 interoperability, data integration, clinical workflows, and data quality will help strengthen the organization's ability to deliver secure, timely, and actionable health information to healthcare providers and community partners.“My guiding philosophy has always been to put the patient first and let that drive everything else,” said Stanley.“Behind every data point, interface, and integration is a real person relying on connected care. True interoperability isn't simply about moving information between systems. It's about ensuring that information is accurate, accessible, and genuinely useful to the people delivering care.”Stanley's appointment reflects SacValley MedShare's continued investment in technical innovation, data quality, and the expansion of its health information exchange services. As healthcare organizations face growing demands for interoperability, coordinated care, and compliance with California's Data Exchange Framework (DxF), SVMS remains focused on providing the infrastructure and expertise necessary to connect healthcare and community partners.With Stanley joining its technical leadership team, SacValley MedShare continues advancing its commitment to“Taking data from moveable to useable”-transforming fragmented healthcare information into meaningful insights that support better decisions, improved care coordination, and healthier communities.About SacValley MedShareSacValley MedShare is a California-designated Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO) dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves through the secure exchange of vital information among trusted partners. Through its CaliforniaCare360TM health information exchange platform and other interoperability solutions, SacValley MedShare connects healthcare providers, health plans, county agencies, and community organizations to improve access to critical patient information, strengthen care coordination, and support better health outcomes.Learn more:Media ContactSacValley MedSharePhone: 877-520-5448Website:

James Forte

SacValley MedShare

+1 530-520-6223

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SacValley MedShare Welcomes Abigail Stanley as Technical Integration Manager Experienced healthcare and health IT pro News Provided By SacValley MedShare November 18, 2026, 20:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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