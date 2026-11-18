Dr. Haitham Badran

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Dr. Soheila Rostami at her Plastic Surgery Center and Medspa in Tysons Corner- Virginia

Sanctuary Cosmetic Center Welcomes Dr. Haitham Badran, Accomplished Plastic Surgeon and Department Chief

- Dr. Soheila RostamiMC LEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- McGill-trained surgeon brings extensive breast and body surgery experience and hospital leadership to Northern Virginia.Sanctuary Cosmetic Center announces the addition of Dr. Haitham Badran, MDCM, FRCSC, MSc, an accomplished plastic and reconstructive surgeon whose career includes serving as Head of the Plastic Surgery Department at Hôpital de Saint-Jérôme in Quebec, Canada. His arrival expands the practice's breast surgery and body contouring services for patients in McLean, Tysons Corner, and the greater Washington, D.C., region.Dr. Badran brings more than a decade of surgical experience spanning aesthetic procedures and complex reconstruction following cancer, trauma, and other injuries. His background combines the technical demands of restoring form and function with the detailed aesthetic judgment involved in cosmetic surgery. His department leadership adds another dimension to a career grounded in surgical precision and individualized care.His academic foundation includes a medical degree and plastic surgery residency at McGill University in Montreal, along with a Master of Science in Cell Biology. A Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, Dr. Badran brings training in anatomy, scientific research, and reconstructive techniques to his work with cosmetic surgery patients.At Sanctuary Cosmetic Center, his expertise broadens the options available to patients considering changes to breast shape, abdominal contour, skin reduction after wight loss, and overall body proportions. His services include:- Breast augmentation for patients seeking increased breast volume and enhanced proportions.- Breast lift surgery to address sagging and changes in breast position.- Breast reduction to reduce breast size and improve balance.- Tummy tuck surgery, or abdominoplasty to address excess abdominal skin and changes following pregnancy or weight loss.- Lower body lifts- Labiaplasty- Liposuction to refine body contours by removing localized fat.These services complement Sanctuary's established facial cosmetic surgery and nonsurgical aesthetic treatments, giving patients access to a broader range of options within the practice. Treatment recommendations depend on each patient's anatomy, health, and goals.Dr. Badran's approach emphasizes listening, thoughtful planning, and results intended to complement the individual. Consultations provide an opportunity to discuss concerns, evaluate suitable procedures, and establish realistic expectations for surgery and recovery.Sanctuary Cosmetic Center's private, AAAHC-accredited outpatient surgical facility in McLean provides a dedicated setting for cosmetic procedures. The addition of Dr. Badran strengthens the practice's ability to offer breast and body plastic surgery alongside its existing aesthetic services for patients throughout Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland.Patients interested in meeting Dr. Badran can schedule a consultation with Sanctuary Cosmetic Center or call 703-893-3937.About Sanctuary Cosmetic CenterFounded by Dr. Soheila Rostami, Sanctuary Cosmetic Center is a cosmetic surgery and aesthetic practice in McLean, Virginia, serving Tysons Corner and the Washington metropolitan area. The practice offers facial cosmetic surgery, breast and body procedures, injectables, laser treatments, and skin rejuvenation, with an emphasis on personalized treatment planning.Learn more at .Media ContactSanctuary Cosmetic Center1650 Tysons Blvd, Suite 100McLean, VA 22102703-893-3937Contact Sanctuary Cosmetic Center

Abdul Khattab

Sanctuary Cosmetic Center

+1 703-893-3937

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Sanctuary Cosmetic Center Welcomes Dr. Haitham Badran, Accomplished Plastic Surgeon and Department Chief News Provided By Sanctuary Cosmetic Center November 18, 2026, 20:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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