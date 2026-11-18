Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson snapped at a reporter over a question about Babar Azam's form during the press conference following Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, November 18.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, have put themselves in the driver's seat by bundling out Sri Lanka for 98 in the first innings before posting 325 runs in their first innings to take a 227-run lead. The visitors then lost three wickets in their second innings and ended Day 2 at 74/3, with opener Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Dhananjaya de Silver batting on 18 and 24, respectively, and trailing Pakistan by 153 runs.

However, Babar Azam's form has become a topic of debate, as the Pakistan skipper was dismissed for just 8 runs off 9 balls, extending a lean patch with the bat that drew pointed questions from the media after stumps.

Also Read:Ben Duckett Century Powers England to 328 Against Australia in Hobart

'I've Had Enough of Those Questions'

As Pakistan have so far dominated the day's play, Mike Hesson's patience appeared to run out when a reporter repeatedly questioned him about Babar Azam's form and whether the batter was under pressure.

At the press conference, a reporter asked Hesson whether Babar's form was a concern ahead of next year's ODI World Cup. The former New Zealand skipper was visibly frustrated by the line of questioning and interrupted the journalist, making it clear that he was tired of repeated queries about the batter's form, while defending Babar by highlighting his impressive Test record.

“In all honesty, I've had enough of those questions. You ask the same question at every single press conference. Babar is averaging close to 50 in Test cricket, so we're certainly not worried about him. I'll give you the same answer I gave last time.” Hesson said.

“Can we just stop talking about the same question every time and actually ask about the cricket that's being played? Pakistan are playing really good cricket here. So, how about we focus on that?” he added.

Mike Hesson gets angry at a journalist for asking the same question again & again.

"I've had enough of those questions. You ask the same question at every single press conference. Babar is averaging close to 50 in Test cricket, so we're certainly not worried about it. I'll give you the same answer I gave last time." Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) November 18, 2026

Babar Azam's form, especially in Test cricket, has often been discussed, given that the star batter has not scored a century in red-ball cricket at the international level since December 2022, when he scored 161 against New Zealand in Karachi.

In the ongoing Test series, Babar has registered scores of 50, 34, and 9 in three innings across two matches, highlighting a string of starts and low scores that has kept the scrutiny alive despite Pakistan's strong team performance against Sri Lanka.

How Did Babar Azam Perform Since His Last Test Century?

Babar Azam has often been put under immense scrutiny due to his prolonged century drought in Test cricket, which now stretches nearly four years, since his knock of 161 against New Zealand in Karachi in December 2022.

His recent scores in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka have further amplified concerns over his ability to convert promising starts into substantial match-defining knocks. Since his last Test century, Babar Azam has featured in 22 matches, including the ongoing second game against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

Across 22 matches and 42 innings, the Pakistan star batter has aggregated 1218 runs, including 9 fifties, at an average of 30.45. This year, Babar Azam has scored 487 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 45.18 in seven matches,

Babar Azam's long drought for a Test century has weighed heavily on his overall numbers, dragging his career Test average down to 42.96 across 67 matches, well below the near-50 mark he once maintained during his peak.

Also Read:India Eyes Revenge and Series Win Against New Zealand in Wellington