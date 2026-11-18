MENAFN - Pressat): Ethical, sustainable UK-based AI and robotics firm to expand the team as it prepares to launch its next wave of features.

London, UK - Verkko Robotics, a UK technology company building proprietary AI automation and robotics solutions, today announced it has closed its Seed funding, with investment being made by Elarion Partners, a U.S.-based investment and advisory firm.

The investment will be used to scale the company's continued growth, expanding its team and accelerating the development of its next generation of features, including VOLTAIC, the company's proprietary inference engine that protects data sovereignty, learns continuously and operates at less than 2% of the energy of existing frontier labs and their LLMs.

Unlike conventional AI systems, which rely on frozen models and costly external retrieval architectures to recall context, VOLTAIC embeds every piece of knowledge it learns directly into its dynamic weights, adapting in real time with no retrieval pipelines required. The result is true data sovereignty, using AI that is native, not borrowed. A continually learning system built for enterprise automation and edge deployment.

"Enterprise AI has enormous promise, but most organisations are still paying for expensive workarounds. Static models and retrieval pipelines that forget context the moment they need it most. Verkko is built to end that. Through our suite of products; Nexus for business, Halo for people and Kinetic for machines, our platform automates real enterprise workflows, and at its heart is VOLTAIC, a true continual learning system. This funding lets us build the AI that enterprises and individuals actually deserve," said Stephen McCreath, co-founder of Verkko Robotics.

James Linnett, founding partner of Elarion Partners shared,”we are incredibly excited to partner with the Verkko team to scale their technology. This brilliant team is using incredible technology to upend a fast-moving industry in a way we believe is truly better for people, businesses and our world.”

Founded by Giancarlo Cobino and Stephen McCreath, Verkko Robotics has spent the past eighteen months developing the world's first true continual learning inference engine. The new funding will support scaling the business through hiring across data scientists, engineering and commercial, increase brand awareness and lay the foundations for further development in robotics.

Ends -

About Verkko Robotics

Verkko is an applied research lab. We started with a simple frustration: today's AI forgets everything, burns huge amounts of power, and can't be trusted to act on its own. So we set out to build something better - and to publish what we learn along the way.

We believe AI should work alongside people, not replace them. That means systems that remember what an organisation has learned, take on the repetitive work, and leave the decisions that matter to people.

Verkko Robotics is a global technology research company developing AI and proprietary solutions for use in edge and robotic devices. Its VOLTAIC inference engine is a true continual learning system, embedding knowledge directly into its synaptic weights rather than relying on external retrieval, enabling enterprise AI that adapts in real time at a fraction of the energy cost of legacy models. The company has offices in the UK and Italy.

We didn't build this to get quietly rich. We believe thinking should not be something only a handful of distant companies own and rent back to everyone else, and that shows up in how we price things too, providing greater value for money than conventional and similarly capable AI technologies.

Sustainability is a responsibility, not a feature. The AI industry is pouring trillions into power-hungry infrastructure that cannot last. We think that's genuinely unsustainable, not just expensive, and Verkko exists to prove there's a lighter way to build real intelligence. Every watt we don't burn is the point, not a marketing line.

Verkko believes intelligence belongs to the many, not the few.

Learn more at

About Elarion Partners

Elarion Partners is an investment and advisory firm based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The firm supports founders and operators with sound business models who are open to collaboration, and tailors each investment and engagement to the company's needs. Its partners draw on deep operating and investing experience to help those companies grow and build long-term value.

Learn more at .