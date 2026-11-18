New York, NY – November 18, 2026 – Following a challenge by Vero Biotech Inc., BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division will refer Beyond Air, Inc. to the appropriate regulatory authorities.

Vero and Beyond Air are competitors in the market for inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) used to treat neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure associated with pulmonary hypertension.

In a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge, an expedited process designed for single-issue advertising cases, Vero challenged claims that Beyond Air's LungFit® PH system has no logistical dependency or materially less logistical dependency and burden than Vero's GENOSYL® Delivery System, including with respect to supplies, consumables, and shipping required for their indicated usage.

Beyond Air informed NAD that it would not participate in the advertising industry's self-regulatory process. Pursuant to Section 2.1(I)(3) of the NAD/NARB Procedures, NAD will refer the matter to the appropriate regulatory authorities.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.

Contact Information:

Name: Jennifer Rosenberg

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Job Title: Media Relations



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