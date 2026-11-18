November 18, 2026, ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Water Tower Research ( ) has published an Initiation of Coverage Report on Lifetime Brands Incorporated (NASDAQ: LCUT) titled,“Sales Growth of 5% in FY26E Plus 17% Free Cash Flow Yield.” The report can be accessed here.

Lifetime Brands is a leading designer and marketer of kitchenware, tableware, and home solutions products under brands including Farberware, KitchenAid, Mikasa, Pfaltzgraff, Taylor, and Dolly Parton. The company also has a small but growing B2B business, Mikasa Hospitality, which sells to the foodservice industry. Owned brands (rather than licensed) represent ~80% of sales.

Lifetime Brands' key competitive advantages include its (1) portfolio of well-known brands, (2) breadth and scale with key retailers like Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), and Amazon (AMZN), (3) internal design and product development team, and (4) asset-light, diversified sourcing.

LCUT shares are trading at 5.7x our FY27E EBITDA of $56 million, the lowest valuation of seven peer companies and a 21% discount to the peer with the next lowest valuation. With annual free cash flow (FCF) of ~$30 million, LCUT's FCF yield is 17% and FCF is 9% of enterprise value.

The company is hosting an Investor Day in New York on December 1, 2026. We expect to hear about product innovation, details on drivers of future growth, capital allocation strategy, outlook for M&A, and perhaps long-term financial targets.

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