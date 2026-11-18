November 18, 2026, ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Water Tower Research ( ) will host its inaugural WTR Forum Series event,“CLEAN AIR AND WATER: Feedstock, Filtration, and PFAS Solutions,” on Thursday, December 10, 2026, at 9:00 am ET. Companies invited include Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ), BP Polymers (private), Clinch Resources Ltd. (TSX: CLCH), and Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT). The virtual event offers investors direct access to senior management through executive fireside chats, company management presentations, and curated one-on-one meetings. Registration is open here.

The WTR Forum Series convenes companies, senior management, and expert speakers around a theme that matters to investors. This event follows the clean air and water value chain, from specialty carbon feedstocks, to the activated carbon that removes PFAS and mercury from water and captures fuel vapor in vehicles, to packaging that prevents PFAS at the source. Sessions will cover regulation as a demand driver, feedstock security and critical minerals designations, activated carbon supply and pricing, capital-light PFAS treatment, clean air through the hybrid vehicle transition, barrier alternatives to fluorinated plastic containers, and what to watch into 2027.

“The Forum Series is the next evolution in how WTR connects companies and investors,” said Shawn Severson, CEO and Co-Founder of Water Tower Research.“Rather than looking at a single company in isolation, we start with a theme and bring in the management teams that live it every day. Seeing how companies position themselves and navigate the same landscape gives investors insights they can't get from one story at a time. Clean air and water is the right place to start: the regulations are real, utilities are writing compliance plans now, and the companies we're highlighting sit at different points in the ecosystem. Our goal is simple: give all investors direct access to the people running these businesses, on the topics that matter.”

“PFAS rules, air emissions limits, vehicle vapor controls for hybrids, and critical minerals policy are setting the pace for spending across this chain, making now the time to look at the whole picture,” said Peter Gastreich, Managing Director of Energy Transition & Sustainable Investing at Water Tower Research.“Activated carbon pricing is firming, domestic feedstocks are drawing new attention, demand for prevention at the source is rising, and each of these companies is approaching milestones in the next year. Hearing from Arq, Clearsign, Clinch, Ingevity, and BP Polymers in one forum lets investors see how feedstock, filtration, and prevention fit together, and I look forward to moderating the discussions.”

Investors who register early may submit questions in advance and request meetings with the managements via the conference portal. Meetings will be accommodated on a best efforts basis. To register, visit REGISTRATION LINK.

Companies invited: Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ); BP Polymers (private); ClearSign Technologies (CLIR: NASDAQ); Clinch Resources Ltd. (TSX: CLCH); Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT).

About WTR. Modernizing Investor Engagement Through Research-Driven Strategies. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

Contact: Peter Gastreich, Managing Director – Energy Transition & Sustainable Investing, Water Tower Research, ....

Contact Information:

Name: Water Tower Research

Email:...

Job Title: Analyst



ReleaseLive Press Release Distribution, The Newswire, English