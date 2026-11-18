November 18, 2026, ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Water Tower Research ( ) has published an Initiation of Coverage Report on NeoVolta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) titled,“US Battery Storage Platform with Massive Growth Potential”. The report can be accessed here.

NeoVolta is transforming from a San Diego-based residential battery company into a US manufacturer of utility-scale and commercial battery energy storage systems (BESS). Through NeoVolta Power, an 80%-owned joint venture, the company opened a plant in Pendergrass, Georgia, in September 2026 with 2 GWh of initial annual capacity and a path to 8 GWh. Its value-add is turning third-party supplied LFP cells into certified, warrantied, grid-ready systems, including the sourcing documentation customers need to claim federal tax credits.

Domestic, FEOC-compliant supply is becoming a requirement for US storage projects and NeoVolta was structured around that requirement from the start. Commercial momentum has accelerated quickly, highlighted by a $116-million master purchase agreement signed on November 13 for BESS deliveries in 2027, an ~$53-million capacity reservation with Infinite Grid Capital and agreements with Lion Power and Luminia. Announced commitments now total ~$181 million, ~14x NeoVolta's FY26 revenue.

Our estimates are deliberately conservative on the plant ramp, pricing, margins, and working capital. We model revenue of $222 million in 2027, $622 million in 2028, and $877 million in 2029, with adjusted EBITDA turning positive in 2028 at $42.7 million. Announced commitments already cover nearly 80% of our 2027 revenue estimate, and further orders, higher utilization, and better pricing all represent upside if management executes well.

At $2.84 per share, NeoVolta has a market capitalization of ~$168 million and an enterprise value of ~$159 million, or ~0.7x our 2027 sales estimate and 3.7x 2028 adjusted EBITDA, versus peer medians of about 2.6x and 12x. At full utilization, management believes the Pendergrass plant's first 2 GWh line alone could support ~$400 million of annual revenue, more than twice NeoVolta's current enterprise value. The current valuation gives little credit to the plant's installed capacity or to the contracted business already in hand.

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